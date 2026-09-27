‘In a world of pain’: George Clooney flies to Cindy Crawford’s side following sudden death of her son

A shaken George Clooney has flown in to Los Angeles to console close friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber following the sudden death of their son, Presley Gerber last week.

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The Ocean’s Eleven actor, 65, is said to have taken the first available flight out from his home in Lake Como, Italy to be by his friend’s side, as sources reveal all three family members, Cindy, 60, Rande, 64, and daughter Kaia, 25, are “in a world of pain no one can describe.”

“They’re in total shock,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “They’ve had so many ups and downs with Presley, but they truly thought this would be the chance he needed. Everyone was optimistic, which is what makes this even more difficult.”

Cindy and her son Presley. (Credit: Getty)

WANTING ANSWERS

Presley was found dead on Sunday, September 20 after checking himself into rehab facility Resolutions Living in Santa Monica just hours earlier.

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At the time of print, no official cause of death had been released, however detectives were “investigating the death as a suspected overdose”. And as questions surrounding his last moments continue to mount, no one is more desperate for answers than his mother, Cindy.

“Everyone’s worried about her,” says our source. “He was her first-born, the most beautiful boy she’d ever seen. She doesn’t know how she’ll get through it. “And Rande needs to have a close eye kept on him, too. He’s putting on a soldier front for the girls, but he and Presley were incredibly close.”

The family are said to be in “total shock” over Presley’s sudden death. (Credit: Getty)

GEORGE RALLIES

Two days after Presley’s death, a “devastated” George – who the Gerber kids referred to as “Uncle George” – was seen arriving at Kaia’s LA home alongside wife Amal.

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“George flew out to be by the family’s side. Rande is his best friend and Presley was like a second son to him,” says the source. “George is furious this has happened, but he’s really trying to be strong for Rande and Cindy and get them through the next few nightmare weeks.”

But that’s not to say that George himself isn’t reeling behind the scenes. The star has been close to the Gerbers since the mid-’90s and watched their kids grow up. He was also the one that Presley turned to when things got dark. “George would spend hours talking to him,” a source tells the Daily Mail, adding that George regularly checked in on him following a DUI arrest in 2018 right up until recent months, with George sending letters of support to ensure he was staying on the right path.

“He knew Presley had his struggles, so while you can’t say something like this was completely unimaginable, that doesn’t make it any less shocking or devastating,” the source told the publication.

Presley had been open about his addiction struggles in the past, with the model admitting on Instagram in 2024 that he was “dealing with [a] current, very high opioid addiction.”

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