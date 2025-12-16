It’s been 15 years since the final episode of McLeod’s Daughters aired, but the residents of Drover’s Run are more loved than ever before.
Fans have been hoping, asking and praying for a reboot for years and talks amongst the cast of a potential reunion have always been open.
In fact, the original cast members came together in 2019 for a reunion of sorts, with an in-person event. While it was great to see the Drover’s Run crew back together, it only made fans more crazed for a show revival.
In June 2020, fans’ dreams came true when it was announced a McLeod’s Daughters movie would be coming after a new government grant was announced by Minister for the Arts Elise Archer.
According to reports at the time, Tasmanian-based Graeme Evans and her team were set to receive a $20,000 boost to go towards the project which comes under a new stimulus package aimed at boosting the film industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID may have halted the revival, creator Posie Graeme-Evans did confirm the script was completed in mid-2022.
While fans wait, we decided to take a look back at where the original cast are now – the perfect way to pass the time until cast announcement, trailers and the film itself! Bring it on…
Aaron Jeffery
Then
Aaron played Alex Ryan, the owner of Killarney, neighbouring property of Drover’s Run. He was killed in an early episode of the final season after being crushed in a freak accident.
Aaron Jeffery
Now
Aaron has been a familiar face on Aussie TV since finishing his McLeod’s Daughters role. You may have seen him in Neighbours, Wentworth, Between Two Worlds, Underbelly Files: Chopper and Janet King. He starred alongside Toni Collette in Netflix’s Pieces of Her, an adaptation of the thriller novel of the same name.
Most recently, Aaron appeared on Home and Away as James ‘Jimmy’ Fowler.
Brett Tucker
Then
Local vet Dave Brewer was played by Brett Tucker for three seasons. He was briefly engaged to Tess (Bridie Carter) before pursuing a relationship with Kate (Michala Banas). Dave eventually sets off for Africa and didn’t return to the show again.
Brett Tucker
Now
A long-running stint on Neighbours followed McLeod’s before Brett set off to the States, where he’s starred in series including Grey’s Anatomy, The Americans, Mistresses, Station 19 and, Netflix’s Dynasty.
His most recent role was in the hit American Netflix series The Residence where he played an American Foreign Minister.
As an avid traveller, he also shares image updates of his solo trips on Instagram.
Bridie Carter
Then
Oh, Tess! A McLeod’s Daughters favourite, Tess became the owner of Drover’s Run following the death of her half-sister. She moved to Argentina at the end of season six.
Bridie Carter
Now
Following her time on McLeod’s Daughters, Bridie guest starred in a bunch of Aussie shows and short films. She had a regular role alongside Erik Thomson in 800 Words, which wrapped up in 2018.
Bridie stirred up trouble on beloved soap Home And Away as suspicious newcomer, Susie and competed in Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022.
Every so often, Bridie will share a sweet flashback photo of Tess to Instagram.
McLeod’s Daughters greatest moments
Catherine Wilkin
Then
Catherine made regular appearances on the show as Liz Ryan, Alex and Nick’s mother.
Catherine Wilkin
Now
Since finishing her stint on McLeod’s, Catherine has landed roles in Outrageous Fortune, NZ-based movie The Weight Of Elephants and in 2016 she was in the Rebecca Gibney led series Wanted. She has also appeared in NZ soap Shortland Street and, more recently, ABC drama Stateless with Asher Keddie and miniseries Under The Vines with Rebecca Gibney.
Charlie Clausen
Then
Check out young Charlie as station hand, Jake Harrison! Charlie had a short run on the show as Becky’s boyfriend. The pair leave the show in season three.
Charlie Clausen
Now
You’re sure to remember Charlie’s follow-up role as Alex Kirby in Blue Heelers. He was a regular on Home and Away for five years, until 2017, and played Danny Michaels in the Stan series Wolf Creek.
Most recently, Charlie played Paul in the TV series Prosper.
Dean O’Gorman
Then
Remember bad boy, Luke? He was played by Dean O’Gorman. However, his short time on the show ended when Luke was sent to jail.
Dean O’Gorman
Now
You may not have recognised him under all the facial hair but, Dean landed the role Fili in The Hobbit trilogy. He’s also starred in the Oscar-nominated Trumbo and the second season of Wanted. You may have spotted Dean in series The Golden Boy and The Bad Seed.
Most recently Dean played the role of Terrence in the crime series My Life Is Murder.
Doris Younane
Then
Truck stop manager and psychic, Moira Doyle, was a recurring character in series two to seven.
Doris Younane
Now
Her biggest role since McLeod’s was as Paula Doumani in political drama Party Tricks, alongside Asher Keddie. From 2019 to 2023, she stared Network 10’s Five Bedrooms, with an all-star cast including Kat Stewart and Stephen Peacocke.
Since then, she’s had roles in Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar and NCIS: Sydney.
Dustin Clare
Then
Dustin starred as Riley Ward from season six, to the end of the series in 2009. At first misunderstood, Riley became a loveable member of the Drover’s Run gang, eventually having a relationship with Kate before being involved in a car accident. His body was never found and Riley was presumed dead.
Dustin Clare
Now
Dustin went on to star in the US series, Spartacus before returning to Australia to star in ANZAC Girls and Wolf Creek. He’s also starred as Huckleberry on Stan’s series Eden.
Most recently, Dustin appeared in NCIS: Sydney, With or Without You and Good Cop/ Bad Cop.
Gillian Alexy
Then
Gillian joined McLeod’s Daughters in season six at Tayler Geddes. Tayler headed to Drover’s Run to exact revenge on Regan, who she held responsible for her father’s death. She remained until the show’s cancellation.
Gillian Alexy
Now
After her role on McLeod’s Daughters, Gillian went on to star in several shows including roles as Gitta Novak on Damages, and G’Winveer Farrell on Outsiders.
Most recently, Gillian appeared in The Blacklist in 2020 and Avarice in 2022.
Jessica Napier
Then
Jessica played young Becky Howard from seasons one to three. She became the lead station hand at Drovers and later left for a new property with her boyfriend Jake.
Jessica Napier
Now
After leaving the series, Jessica tried her hand at films with roles in Ghost Rider and Safety In Numbers. She’s also starred in TV shows including All Saints, Sea Patrol, Janet King, and in 2018, Nine’s Bite Club.
Most recently she appeared in the Stan series C*A*U*G*H*T.
John Jarratt
Then
John played recurring cast member, Terry Dodge in seasons one to six. Terry and Meg marry and set off for a trip around Australia.
John Jarratt
Now
During his time on McLeod’s Daughters, John scored the role of the terrifying Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek. He’s also since starred in the TV series, as well as landing a small part in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. In 2021, he starred in horror film The Possessed alongside Lincoln Lewis and Angie Kent.
Most recently he appeared in the overchilling thriller, Shed, and a biography The Wild One about the life of British sailor James Morrill.
Jonny Pasvolsky
Then
From seasons five to seven, Jonny played Killarney overseer, Rob Shelton. He later revealed that he was in Witness Protection. Rob left when he realised the hitmen had found him but later returned under the name Matt.
Jonny Pasvolsky
Now
Jonny’s film and TV credits have since included roles in Westworld, Home And Away, Mr & Mrs Murder, Mortdecai and Picnic At Hanging Rock.
Marshall Napier
Then
Marshall played the recurring character of Harry Ryan. Harry believed he was Alex’s father but later found out his wife was already pregnant when they married.
Marshall Napier
Now
Marshall reappears in Australian television frequently, having guest roles in Doctor Doctor, Love Child, Jack Irish and Janet King. He is also a theatre regular, having starred in over 20 plays. He recently penned one of his own, titled Freak Winds.
His most recent on-screen role was in Northspur in 2022.
Lisa Chappell
Then
Co-owner of Drover’s Run with her half-sister Tess, Claire was the life of the series before her death in the third season.
Claire’s death went down in history as one of the most iconic moments on Australian television. See what Lisa, Bridie and the series creator Posie Graeme-Evans think of the chilling death scene all these year’s later.
Lisa Chappell
Now
After Claire was killed off, Lisa pursued music and theatre. She also scored guest roles in Rescue: Special Ops, The Cult, Agent Anna and as a regular on NZ soap Shortland Street.
Most recently, Lisa featured in the 2024 crime series My Life Is Murder, and 2025’s Spartacus: House of Ashur.
Luke Jacobz
Then
The younger brother of Dave Brewer, Patrick was a wildcard. After taking time away with his mother to focus on handling his bipolar disorder, Patrick returned to the town as a farm hand and mechanic, where he also began a relationship with Tayler Geddes.
Luke Jacobz
Now
After McLeod’s Daughters, Luke went to Summer Bay for three years as Angelo Rosetti on Home and Away. He then went on to host The X Factor, Instant Hotel, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2020 Luke reprised his Home And Away character.
More recently, he appeared din the hit 2024 series Paper Dolls and a miniseries called Dick Slider.
Matthew Passmore
Then
Matthew joined McLeod’s in season seven as Marcus Turner. He later revealed he was the younger brother of Alex. When Alex died, Matthew became the co-owner of Killarney and began a relationship with new vet, Ingrid.
Matthew Passmore
Now
Following his McLeod’s Daughters stint, Matt headed to America where he starred in The Glades and Satisfaction before returning for a role in ABC comedy Frayed. Most recently he appeared alongside Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face.
Michala Banas
Then
Michala joined the show in season four as Kate Manfredi, a former classmate of Jodi. She was a farm hand at Drover’s but later left for Africa with Dave.
Michala Banas
Now
Michala has remained a regular figure on Australian telly, scoring roles in Neighbours, Upper Middle Bogan, Nowhere Boys, and Bad Mothers. Most recently, Michala has appeared in Ice Road: Vengeance and A Remarkable Place to Die. She also works as an intimacy coordinator on sets.
Myles Pollard
Then
Myles’ character Nick Ryan was the on-off love interest of Tess, and was presumed dead in a plane crash. When it was discovered he was, in fact, alive, he and Tess both relocated to Argentina.
Myles Pollard
Now
Myles has since appeared on Home And Away in two different roles and has starred in the movie Jasper Jones as well as TV WEEK Award winning drama Mystery Road.
In 2024, Myles appeared in the hit series The Twelve, before landing roles in Son of a Donkey and Invisible Boys in 2025.
Rachael Carpani
Then
Jodi Fountain was Jack McLeod’s secret daughter and farmhand of Drover’s Run. A romance and short-lived marriage to Alberto, and a shocking paternal discovery were some of her major moments, though they paled in comparison to Jodi’s death. She was “killed” in a car explosion so she could enter the Witness Protection Program with Matt.
Rachael Carpani
Now
Since McLeod’s Daughters, Rachael scored roles in The Glades, Against The Wall and 800 Words. The actress also starred in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee with Paul Hogan.
Tragically, Rachael passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness” at just 45-years-old in December, 2025.
Rodger Corser
Then
Peter Johnson was the (still married) boyfriend of Claire, who broke her heart by not telling her the truth about his wife and three children. Peter was the father of Claire’s daughter Charlotte Pruedence Mcleod.
Rodger Corser
Now
Following his McLeod’s role, Rodger has starred in many Aussie favourites, including Home And Away, Rush, Glitch, The Doctor Blake Mysteries and Doctor Doctor. In 2018 he was nominated for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award.
In 2022, he decided to give hosting a crack in the Australian version of reality show The Traitors and in 2025, he hosted The Floor.
Simmone Jade MacKinnon
Then
Simmone played Stevie Hall, who was hired as an overseer to help manage Drover’s Run. Stevie and Alex Ryan were married for a short time before Alex’s death.
Simmone Jade MacKinnon
Now
Simmone was best known for her role in the American series, Baywatch: Hawaii and Neighbours where she joined as Zoe. She also presented Random Acts of Kindness in 2009. In 2024, she joined the Australian reality series, The Summit to compete for a $1 million cash prize.
During her time on the show, Simmone revealed she had been living in a caravan with her 13-year-old son after stepping back from the entertainment industry.
Sonia Todd
Then
Sonia appeared regularly as Meg Fountain in seasons one to five. Meg was the housekeeper at Drover’s and is the mother-figure of the farm. Her actual daughter, Jodi, falls out with her when she discovers her true paternity.
Sonia Todd
Now
Sonia spent four years as Gina Austin in Home And Away before leaving to pursue other projects. Her most recent roles were in Janet King, Rake The Secrets She Keeps, and After The Trial.
Ben Mortley
Then
Ben had a short stint in McLeod’s Daughters as Alberto Borelli, Jodi’s (Rachael Carpani) husband. They were together in holy matrimony for all of a few hours, as she ended the marriage immediately after the wedding. Alberto then headed back to Italy.
Ben Mortley
Now
After McLeod’s, Ben scored a role in Tim Winton’s Cloudstreet and has since starred in a number of short films. In 2020, he joined the TV series Itch, How To Please A Woman in 2024 and A Sheffield Psychedelic in 2025.