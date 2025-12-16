Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Now that’s a blast from the past! Here’s where the stars of McLeod’s Daughters are now

See what your favourites from Drovers Run are up to now!
It’s been 15 years since the final episode of McLeod’s Daughters aired, but the residents of Drover’s Run are more loved than ever before.

Fans have been hoping, asking and praying for a reboot for years and talks amongst the cast of a potential reunion have always been open.

In fact, the original cast members came together in 2019 for a reunion of sorts, with an in-person event. While it was great to see the Drover’s Run crew back together, it only made fans more crazed for a show revival.

In June 2020, fans’ dreams came true when it was announced a McLeod’s Daughters movie would be coming after a new government grant was announced by Minister for the Arts Elise Archer.

According to reports at the time, Tasmanian-based Graeme Evans and her team were set to receive a $20,000 boost to go towards the project which comes under a new stimulus package aimed at boosting the film industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID may have halted the revival, creator Posie Graeme-Evans did confirm the script was completed in mid-2022. 

While fans wait, we decided to take a look back at where the original cast are now – the perfect way to pass the time until cast announcement, trailers and the film itself! Bring it on…

Man in a denim shirt and cowboy hat with a horse in the background under a clear blue sky.

He was killed in an early episode of the final season after being crushed in a freak accident.

Aaron Jeffery

Then

Aaron played Alex Ryan, the owner of Killarney, neighbouring property of Drover’s Run. He was killed in an early episode of the final season after being crushed in a freak accident.

I'm sorry, but I can't identify who this is in the image.

Aaron Jeffery

Now

Aaron has been a familiar face on Aussie TV since finishing his McLeod’s Daughters role. You may have seen him in Neighbours, Wentworth, Between Two Worlds, Underbelly Files: Chopper and Janet King. He starred alongside Toni Collette in Netflix’s Pieces of Her, an adaptation of the thriller novel of the same name.

Most recently, Aaron appeared on Home and Away as James ‘Jimmy’ Fowler.

Man sitting in a grassy field, wearing a brown shirt and jeans, smiling at the camera.

Brett Tucker

Then

Local vet Dave Brewer was played by Brett Tucker for three seasons. He was briefly engaged to Tess (Bridie Carter) before pursuing a relationship with Kate (Michala Banas). Dave eventually sets off for Africa and didn’t return to the show again.

Brett Tucker

Now

A long-running stint on Neighbours followed McLeod’s before Brett set off to the States, where he’s starred in series including Grey’s Anatomy, The Americans, Mistresses, Station 19 and, Netflix’s Dynasty.

His most recent role was in the hit American Netflix series The Residence where he played an American Foreign Minister.

As an avid traveller, he also shares image updates of his solo trips on Instagram.

Young woman in red top partially submerged in grain, looking up with a concerned expression.

Bridie Carter

Then

Oh, Tess! A McLeod’s Daughters favourite, Tess became the owner of Drover’s Run following the death of her half-sister. She moved to Argentina at the end of season six.

A woman with shoulder-length hair in a patterned shirt stands against a wooden backdrop.

Bridie Carter

Now

Following her time on McLeod’s Daughters, Bridie guest starred in a bunch of Aussie shows and short films. She had a regular role alongside Erik Thomson in 800 Words, which wrapped up in 2018.

Bridie stirred up trouble on beloved soap Home And Away as suspicious newcomer, Susie and competed in Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022.

Every so often, Bridie will share a sweet flashback photo of Tess to Instagram.

Loading the player…

McLeod’s Daughters greatest moments

A woman with light hair wearing a white turtleneck and a dark jacket looks to the side indoors.

Catherine Wilkin

Then

Catherine made regular appearances on the show as Liz Ryan, Alex and Nick’s mother.

An older woman with short hair and a striped shirt looks down thoughtfully indoors.

Catherine Wilkin

Now

Since finishing her stint on McLeod’s, Catherine has landed roles in Outrageous Fortune, NZ-based movie The Weight Of Elephants and in 2016 she was in the Rebecca Gibney led series Wanted. She has also appeared in NZ soap Shortland Street and, more recently, ABC drama Stateless with Asher Keddie and miniseries Under The Vines with Rebecca Gibney.

Man in a cowboy hat holding a woman in a denim jacket outdoors.

Becky and Jake left the show at the end of Season Three.

Charlie Clausen

Then

Check out young Charlie as station hand, Jake Harrison! Charlie had a short run on the show as Becky’s boyfriend. The pair leave the show in season three.

A man in a purple shirt sits at a table with hands clasped, looking serious.

Charlie Clausen

Now

You’re sure to remember Charlie’s follow-up role as Alex Kirby in Blue Heelers. He was a regular on Home and Away for five years, until 2017, and played Danny Michaels in the Stan series Wolf Creek.

Most recently, Charlie played Paul in the TV series Prosper.

A man with curly hair talks to someone blurred in the foreground.

Dean O’Gorman

Then

Remember bad boy, Luke? He was played by Dean O’Gorman. However, his short time on the show ended when Luke was sent to jail.

Dean O’Gorman

Now

You may not have recognised him under all the facial hair but, Dean landed the role Fili in The Hobbit trilogy. He’s also starred in the Oscar-nominated Trumbo and the second season of Wanted. You may have spotted Dean in series The Golden Boy and The Bad Seed.

Most recently Dean played the role of Terrence in the crime series My Life Is Murder.

A man and woman smiling at each other, standing closely, with the man’s arm around her shoulder.

Doris Younane

Then

Truck stop manager and psychic, Moira Doyle, was a recurring character in series two to seven.

Woman sitting on a porch with her hand on her cheek, surrounded by plants and a bicycle in the background.

Doris Younane

Now

Her biggest role since McLeod’s was as Paula Doumani in political drama Party Tricks, alongside Asher Keddie. From 2019 to 2023, she stared Network 10’s Five Bedrooms, with an all-star cast including Kat Stewart and Stephen Peacocke.

Since then, she’s had roles in Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar and NCIS: Sydney.

Dustin Clare

Then

Dustin starred as Riley Ward from season six, to the end of the series in 2009. At first misunderstood, Riley became a loveable member of the Drover’s Run gang, eventually having a relationship with Kate before being involved in a car accident. His body was never found and Riley was presumed dead.

Dustin Clare

Now

Dustin went on to star in the US series, Spartacus before returning to Australia to star in ANZAC Girls and Wolf Creek. He’s also starred as Huckleberry on Stan’s series Eden.

Most recently, Dustin appeared in NCIS: Sydney, With or Without You and Good Cop/ Bad Cop.

Gillian Alexy

Then

Gillian joined McLeod’s Daughters in season six at Tayler Geddes. Tayler headed to Drover’s Run to exact revenge on Regan, who she held responsible for her father’s death. She remained until the show’s cancellation.

Gillian Alexy

Now

After her role on McLeod’s Daughters, Gillian went on to star in several shows including roles as Gitta Novak on Damages, and G’Winveer Farrell on Outsiders.

Most recently, Gillian appeared in The Blacklist in 2020 and Avarice in 2022.

Jessica Napier

Then

Jessica played young Becky Howard from seasons one to three. She became the lead station hand at Drovers and later left for a new property with her boyfriend Jake.

Jessica Napier

Now

After leaving the series, Jessica tried her hand at films with roles in Ghost Rider and Safety In Numbers. She’s also starred in TV shows including All Saints, Sea Patrol, Janet King, and in 2018, Nine’s Bite Club.

Most recently she appeared in the Stan series C*A*U*G*H*T.

John Jarratt

Then

John played recurring cast member, Terry Dodge in seasons one to six. Terry and Meg marry and set off for a trip around Australia.

John Jarratt

Now

During his time on McLeod’s Daughters, John scored the role of the terrifying Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek. He’s also since starred in the TV series, as well as landing a small part in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. In 2021, he starred in horror film The Possessed alongside Lincoln Lewis and Angie Kent.

Most recently he appeared in the overchilling thriller, Shed, and a biography The Wild One about the life of British sailor James Morrill.

Jonny Pasvolsky

Then

From seasons five to seven, Jonny played Killarney overseer, Rob Shelton. He later revealed that he was in Witness Protection. Rob left when he realised the hitmen had found him but later returned under the name Matt.

Jonny Pasvolsky

Now

Jonny’s film and TV credits have since included roles in Westworld, Home And Away, Mr & Mrs Murder, Mortdecai and Picnic At Hanging Rock.

Marshall Napier

Then

Marshall played the recurring character of Harry Ryan. Harry believed he was Alex’s father but later found out his wife was already pregnant when they married.

Marshall Napier

Now

Marshall reappears in Australian television frequently, having guest roles in Doctor Doctor, Love Child, Jack Irish and Janet King. He is also a theatre regular, having starred in over 20 plays. He recently penned one of his own, titled Freak Winds.

His most recent on-screen role was in Northspur in 2022.

Lisa Chappell

Then

Co-owner of Drover’s Run with her half-sister Tess, Claire was the life of the series before her death in the third season.

Claire’s death went down in history as one of the most iconic moments on Australian television. See what Lisa, Bridie and the series creator Posie Graeme-Evans think of the chilling death scene all these year’s later.

Lisa Chappell

Now

After Claire was killed off, Lisa pursued music and theatre. She also scored guest roles in Rescue: Special Ops, The Cult, Agent Anna and as a regular on NZ soap Shortland Street.

Most recently, Lisa featured in the 2024 crime series My Life Is Murder, and 2025’s Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Luke Jacobz

Then

The younger brother of Dave Brewer, Patrick was a wildcard. After taking time away with his mother to focus on handling his bipolar disorder, Patrick returned to the town as a farm hand and mechanic, where he also began a relationship with Tayler Geddes.

Luke Jacobz

Now

After McLeod’s Daughters, Luke went to Summer Bay for three years as Angelo Rosetti on Home and Away. He then went on to host The X Factor, Instant Hotel, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2020 Luke reprised his Home And Away character.

More recently, he appeared din the hit 2024 series Paper Dolls and a miniseries called Dick Slider.

Matthew Passmore

Then

Matthew joined McLeod’s in season seven as Marcus Turner. He later revealed he was the younger brother of Alex. When Alex died, Matthew became the co-owner of Killarney and began a relationship with new vet, Ingrid.

Matthew Passmore

Now

Following his McLeod’s Daughters stint, Matt headed to America where he starred in The Glades and Satisfaction before returning for a role in ABC comedy Frayed. Most recently he appeared alongside Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face.

Michala Banas

Then

Michala joined the show in season four as Kate Manfredi, a former classmate of Jodi. She was a farm hand at Drover’s but later left for Africa with Dave.

Michala Banas

Now

Michala has remained a regular figure on Australian telly, scoring roles in Neighbours, Upper Middle Bogan, Nowhere Boys, and Bad Mothers. Most recently, Michala has appeared in Ice Road: Vengeance and A Remarkable Place to Die. She also works as an intimacy coordinator on sets.

Myles Pollard

Then

Myles’ character Nick Ryan was the on-off love interest of Tess, and was presumed dead in a plane crash. When it was discovered he was, in fact, alive, he and Tess both relocated to Argentina.

Myles Pollard

Now

Myles has since appeared on Home And Away in two different roles and has starred in the movie Jasper Jones as well as TV WEEK Award winning drama Mystery Road.

In 2024, Myles appeared in the hit series The Twelve, before landing roles in Son of a Donkey and Invisible Boys in 2025.

Rachael Carpani

Then

Jodi Fountain was Jack McLeod’s secret daughter and farmhand of Drover’s Run. A romance and short-lived marriage to Alberto, and a shocking paternal discovery were some of her major moments, though they paled in comparison to Jodi’s death. She was “killed” in a car explosion so she could enter the Witness Protection Program with Matt.

Rachael Carpani

Now

Since McLeod’s Daughters, Rachael scored roles in The Glades, Against The Wall and 800 Words. The actress also starred in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee with Paul Hogan.

Tragically, Rachael passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness” at just 45-years-old in December, 2025.

Rodger Corser

Then

Peter Johnson was the (still married) boyfriend of Claire, who broke her heart by not telling her the truth about his wife and three children. Peter was the father of Claire’s daughter Charlotte Pruedence Mcleod.

Rodger Corser

Now

Following his McLeod’s role, Rodger has starred in many Aussie favourites, including Home And Away, Rush, Glitch, The Doctor Blake Mysteries and Doctor Doctor. In 2018 he was nominated for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award.

In 2022, he decided to give hosting a crack in the Australian version of reality show The Traitors and in 2025, he hosted The Floor.

Simmone Jade MacKinnon

Then

Simmone played Stevie Hall, who was hired as an overseer to help manage Drover’s Run. Stevie and Alex Ryan were married for a short time before Alex’s death.

Simmone Jade MacKinnon

Now

Simmone was best known for her role in the American series, Baywatch: Hawaii and Neighbours where she joined as Zoe. She also presented Random Acts of Kindness in 2009. In 2024, she joined the Australian reality series, The Summit to compete for a $1 million cash prize.

During her time on the show, Simmone revealed she had been living in a caravan with her 13-year-old son after stepping back from the entertainment industry.

Sonia Todd

Then

Sonia appeared regularly as Meg Fountain in seasons one to five. Meg was the housekeeper at Drover’s and is the mother-figure of the farm. Her actual daughter, Jodi, falls out with her when she discovers her true paternity.

Sonia Todd

Now

Sonia spent four years as Gina Austin in Home And Away before leaving to pursue other projects. Her most recent roles were in Janet King, Rake The Secrets She Keeps, and After The Trial.

Ben Mortley

Then

Ben had a short stint in McLeod’s Daughters as Alberto Borelli, Jodi’s (Rachael Carpani) husband. They were together in holy matrimony for all of a few hours, as she ended the marriage immediately after the wedding. Alberto then headed back to Italy.

Ben Mortley

Now

After McLeod’s, Ben scored a role in Tim Winton’s Cloudstreet and has since starred in a number of short films. In 2020, he joined the TV series Itch, How To Please A Woman in 2024 and A Sheffield Psychedelic in 2025.

