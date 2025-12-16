It’s been 15 years since the final episode of McLeod’s Daughters aired, but the residents of Drover’s Run are more loved than ever before.

Fans have been hoping, asking and praying for a reboot for years and talks amongst the cast of a potential reunion have always been open.

In fact, the original cast members came together in 2019 for a reunion of sorts, with an in-person event. While it was great to see the Drover’s Run crew back together, it only made fans more crazed for a show revival.

In June 2020, fans’ dreams came true when it was announced a McLeod’s Daughters movie would be coming after a new government grant was announced by Minister for the Arts Elise Archer.

According to reports at the time, Tasmanian-based Graeme Evans and her team were set to receive a $20,000 boost to go towards the project which comes under a new stimulus package aimed at boosting the film industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID may have halted the revival, creator Posie Graeme-Evans did confirm the script was completed in mid-2022.

While fans wait, we decided to take a look back at where the original cast are now – the perfect way to pass the time until cast announcement, trailers and the film itself! Bring it on…

