Brooke Satchwell is back on our screens with bittersweet new drama Dear Life

Beloved Aussie actor Brooke Satchwell is back on our screens with a bittersweet new drama, Dear Life.

Advertisement

It follows the story of a woman named Lillian Vandenberg who’s life is turned upside down when she discovers that her doctor fiancé, Ash, has been critically injured after being attacked by an ice addict at work.

After discovering that he won’t survive his injuries, Lillian has to make the devastating decision to turn off his life support.

Months later, despite being weighed down by grief and sadness, Lillian finds comfort knowing that her fiancé’s death saved the lives of eleven other people through organ donation. When she begins receiving letters from the recipients, she’s desperate to find out more about their lives and see for herself the life that Ash’s death has gifted them.

Advertisement

You can check out the trailer below.

Along with Satchwell (The Twelve, Mr Inbetween), the series has a pretty incredible cast including Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Ryan Johnson (Doctor Doctor) Ben Lawson (Firefly Lane), Annie Maynard (Upper Middle Bogan) and Daniel Henshall (Stan Original A Sunburnt Christmas).

Advertisement

It also features Kerry Armstrong (Stan Original Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story), Deborah Mailman (Total Control), Megan Smart (Stan Original Black Snow), Marg Downey (The Newsreader) and Khisraw Jones-Shukoor (The Newsreader).

Dear Life is a six-part Stan original series was filmed across Victoria. Formerly titled Love Divided By Eleven, the series is a touching, heartbreaking and inspiring drama that takes a refreshing look at life, death and everything in between.

The Stan Original Dear Life premieres New Year’s Day, all episodes at once and only on Stan.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.