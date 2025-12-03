“I’m very, very excited”: Bridie Carter teases McLeod’s Daughters reboot

A McLeod’s Daughters reboot could be on the way!

Bridie Carter, the actress who played Tess McLeod in the beloved Aussie drama, posted a cryptic clue on Instagram this week, leaving many fans to believe a McLeod’s Daughters reboot is in the works.

The 54-year-old actress posted a short clip to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, as she was about to board a flight for a top secret meeting.

“I’m about to jump on a plane and I’m about to go and see someone and I know I’m very, very excited, but I think you’re going to be even more excited,” she told followers.

“There’s a term in Australia: I’m gonna flip my lid. I think you’re gonna flip your lids. I know it’s been a long time and I’ve been very low key this year. You’ll understand later why.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been rumours of a McLeod’s Daughters reboot. In 2020, series creator Posie Graeme-Evans received funding to create a feature length film called The McLeods of Drovers Run.

The series initially ran for eight seasons. (Credit: Channel 9)

Then in 2023, Posie announced she had signed a “multi-year deal” with new Australian studio Dreamchaser, which is run by former Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks, fuelling speculation it could become a TV series.

“We’re just at the beginning, the very beginning, but we’re on our way. No promises but I have such a good feeling about this. Hope I’m right,” she posted on Instagram at the time.

Posie also let slip intriguing details about the reboot, including that it will be part prequel and part sequel, and include the “origin story” of how the McLeods came to South Australia from the Scottish highlands in the 1850s.

“We’ve found, in the present, a massive arc that weaves one white horse brought from Scotland long ago to brumbies on Drovers Run today,” she revealed, joking that she would “blend the past, the present and the future into one coherent whole or die trying”.

That same year, Lisa Chappell, the actress who played Claire McLeod, told Woman’s Day a script had already been written for a potential reboot and she would be keen to join the cast, even though her character Claire was killed off in a dramatic car crash in season four.

“As long as it was done in a way that doesn’t diminish the memory of the character, I don’t think anyone wouldn’t want to see Claire as a ghost, sitting on the edge of Tess’ bed, giving her sage advice,” she told Woman’s Day.

Bridie often teases her followers with the potential of a reboot. (Credit: Instagram)

Around the same time, Bridie teased fans by asking what they thought happened to Tess and her husband Nick – who was played by heartthrob Myles Pollard – after they moved to Argentina.

“What would they be doing today? Right now, in Argentina. Who have they become, what roads have they traversed together? How have they changed? How are they the same?” she asked the thousands of diehard fans she regularly updates on social media.

“She was always open, always positive, always forward-moving in her life. She certainly had her ups and downs, her questions, her stumbles, like all of us. But the one thing the writers gave her was tenacity, resilience and the absolute ability to never give up – no matter what.

“I certainly can learn a lot from Tess. I did. I do. And we can take comfort from her, that life is full of ups and downs and unknowns and sometimes, we just have to ride the wave.”

