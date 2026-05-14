Channel 10 addresses cancellation rumours surrounding I’m A Celebrity Australia

Fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia were in for a shock on Thursday morning when reports began surfacing that the beloved reality series had been cancelled by Channel 10. Thankfully, it looks like this isn’t true. Well, not true yet, anyway.

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The cancellation news was first reported by TV Blackbox which claimed that Channel 10 and Paramount+ decided to axe the series as a cost-saving measure. As a result, the publication claimed that the production company ITV was searching for another network to house the series.

However, TV WEEK can confirm that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has not been officially cancelled.

Robert and Julia have hosted the show together since 2023. (Image: 10)

According to a Network 10 spokesperson, the decision to proceed with the series is still up in the air.

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“Decisions regarding the 2027 program schedule including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be made in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said, emphasising that this decision is common place at this time of year before every season of the hit reality show.

It's lights, camera, actiiiooon on a brand new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 💡🎥🎬🕺💃#ImACelebrityAU | Coming to @Channel10AU in 2026 | Watch + Stream Free pic.twitter.com/2GfmPtVI78 — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) November 15, 2025

TV Blackbox alleged that the cancellation was due to a drop in ratings which made the network question whether shooting on an expensive and elaborate set in the South African jungle was worth it.

According to press releases in January, Network 10 boasted it’s strongest I’m A Celeb launch in three years, with the season premiere raking in an average of 925,000 total national viewers live. While some drop-off is expected throughout the season, I’m A Celeb delivered its biggest total audience since 2021, with 10 per cent year-on-year growth and the biggest streaming audience to date, with a growth rate of 106 per cent year-on-year

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Despite the cancellation rumours, there have also been whispers that the Australian I’m A Celeb might follow in the footsteps of the UK series in having an All Star season.

Speaking to TV WEEK, a Network 10 insider hinted at the possibility.

“We love the enthusiasm, honestly, we do, and the passion for this show never gets old,” the jungle insider said.

“As always, we don’t comment on rumours or speculation, but we will say this: with over 160 former campmates to choose from, the possibilities would be endless.”

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What would we do without moments like this on our screens?! (Credit: Network Ten)

The 2026 season of I’m A Celeb was a hit, with audiences falling in love with the wild bunch of contestants. In the end, it was comedian and Triple J presenter Concetta Caristo who won the Jungle Queen title thanks to her humour, kindness and lovable nature.

While the rumours continue to circulate, we’ll have all our fingers and toes crossed that Network 10 do decide to bring I’m A Celeb back for another season.

After all, there’s no better joy than watching the weirdest bunch of celebs you’ve ever seen try and eat a plate of eyeballs.

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