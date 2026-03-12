Robert Irwin eyes next big TV gig on Dancing With The Stars spin-off show

Fresh off his glittering win on Dancing With the Stars, it looks like Robert Irwin might not be hanging up his dancing shoes just yet.

In fact, insiders say the wildlife conservationist could be circling his next big TV moment.

A brand-new spinoff show, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, is currently in the works and shaping up to be the franchise’s most dramatic offshoot yet.

The series will reportedly throw a group of up-and-coming professional dancers into a shared house where they’ll battle it out through an intense audition-style competition.

The ultimate prize? A coveted professional dancer slot on the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

And while the dancers are the ones competing, Robert may end up being one of the show’s biggest draws. After charming viewers – and judges – on Season 34, where he snagged the mirrorball trophy, the 22-year-old Aussie star is said to be in talks to join the spinoff in some capacity.

Exactly what that role might look like hasn’t been confirmed yet, but given his fan-favourite status, it’s easy to imagine him popping up as a host, mentor or resident heart-throb of the ballroom.

If the deal comes together, he’ll be in some very seasoned company. Three-time DWTS champion Mark Ballas is reportedly being lined up as a judge, alongside his mother, ballroom royalty Shirley Ballas – famously dubbed the “Queen of Latin.”

Shirley has been the head judge on UK ballroom show Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, so she certainly knows a thing or two about spotting talent.

The new show arrives after more than two decades of ballroom success for the franchise. Since launching in 2005, Dancing With the Stars has introduced dozens of professional dancers, many of whom worked their way up through the troupe before becoming full-fledged pros.

