Watch Neighbour’s icon Stefan Dennis’ theme tune choreo on Strictly Come Dancing

Neighbours icon Stefan Dennis has put on his dancing shoes to join the cast of the UK series, Strictly Come Dancing.

Fans of Neighbours need no introduction to Dennis. The Aussie TV icon played the role of Paul Robinson for just shy of 30 years. But now, he’s stepped into his latest role as a ballroom dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Dennis is paired up with fellow Aussie Dianne Buswell who won last year’s season of the dancing competition with comedian Chris McCausland.

“I feel like I’ve got a part of home with me!” Buswell told Yahoo! News.

“As if I’m about to dance with a Neighbours icon, let’s go Stefooooo!” she added on her Instagram.

Naturally, the two Aussie’s debuted their partnership with an iconic ode to Neighbours, performing a fox trot to the Barry Crocker theme tune.

The dance included transforming the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom stage into Ramsay Street. The pair even stopped by Harold’s Cafe as part of the routine and began under a Ramsay Street sign post.

“This is so far removed from what I’m used to! I feel like I’m uncomfortable for the first time in a television studio.” Dennis admitted before they took to the stage.

But, he had no need for nerves because two of his former Neighbours co-stars were sat in the audience to support Dennis’ nerve-wracking first jaunt around the dance floor.

Fans watching live at home spotted Alan Fletcher and April Rose Pengilly in the studio proudly watching the performance, and no doubt singing along.

Fletcher, who played the equally iconic Dr Carl, shared on Instagram “heading out to see our mate cut the rug in style!”

He was joined in the audience by fellow Neighbours alum, April Rose Pengilly who played Chloe Brennan and her fiancé.

Shirley Ballas, a judge on the show, called the dance her “favourite of the night” while judge Craig Revel Horwood called the dance “littered with mistakes.”

All contestants are safe in week one, so we’ll be able to see Stefan take to the dancefloor again next week.

Dennis’ partner, Dianne Buswell is the first professional partner to perform on the show while pregnant. She’s expecting her first child with YouTuber and her former Strictly dance partner, Joe Sugg.

Strictly Come Dancing isn’t available to watch live in Australia, but you can catch each dance on the BBC YouTube channel.

