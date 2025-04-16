After nearly two beautiful years of dating, Neighbours‘ April Rose Pengilly has said “yes” after her partner Adam Paul dropped to one knee.

Advertisement

The setting couldn’t be more romantic, April dress all in white on the water in a luxurious floating home as her other half presented a gift – “a custom-made book” with their initials and the day they met, January 15, 2022, stamped on the cover.

April and Adam are engaged! (Credit: Instagram))

“Before I could absorb the images, the love of my life was kneeling before me, asking THE question,” she captioned the video of Adam proposing, captured on his drone.

“I immediately burst into tears and forgot to even look at the ring. 🙈 It was the most magical moment of my life. I wish I could rewind and relive it 1000 times over. 😭

Advertisement

“Eventually, I remembered to say “YES,” then actually looked at the ring. It was incredible. I get to wear this? Forever?! 🥹”

After the romantic proposal, April went to the bathroom to retouch her makeup – from tears of joy – when she recognised a familiar face floating on the boat beside her with the song “Going to the Chapel” playing.

On the boat was her family, including her mother and former INXS rocker and dad, Kirk.

The proposal was nine months in the making, with Adam considering numerous occasions before selecting the perfect boat trip as he “wanted everything to be just right.”

Advertisement

Loading the player...

“We ate, we laughed, we cried, I stared at my newly adorned hand, and at my dreamy ex-boyfriend – now fiancé. 🥹❤️,” she concluded.

It is unclear how the lovebirds met in 2022, but it is clear to see they are absolutely smitten with one another. In celebration of their one-year anniversary in 2023, April shared a montage of some of their more memorable moments and fans swooned at the sight of them.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, continue scrolling to see some of April and Adam’s most adorable moments.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.