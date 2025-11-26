Robert Irwin has officially won Dancing With The Stars season 34!

He’s done it! Australia’s golden boy Robert Irwin has won season 34 of Dancing With The Stars US!
The 22-year-old has officially battled through ten weeks of tough competition to make it to the finals alongside fellow celebrities, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Elaine Hendrix.
This week, Robert pushed through a painful rib injury to perform three physically demanding dances on the night with his partner Witney Carson which impressed the judges and the public.
Naturally, Robert was emotional after he was crowned as the winner.
The win comes after Robert and Witney performed a quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” — a song selected by judge Derek Hough for the judge’s choice round. The judges scored them 29/30.
They followed it up with an improv dance Cha Cha which they socred 30/30 and a freestyle dance to Sam Sparro’s “Black & Gold” and Avicii’s “The Nights”, which Robert and Witney scored a perfect 30/30 score.
Robert’s win is made extra-special by the fact that he’s following in his sister Bindi’s footsteps. Back in 2015, Bindi and her partner Derek Hough were crowned winners after a pretty stellar season.
This time around, Robert and Witney have paid tribute to a bunch of dances that his older sister performed 10 years prior.
On behalf of Australia, we’re so proud of you Robert!!!