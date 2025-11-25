Robert Irwin suffers injury just hours before the Dancing With The Stars US final

After a long, physically demanding season, the Dancing With The Stars Mirrorball trophy is finally in sight for Robert Irwin and his dancing partner Witney Carson. But while they might be just hours away from the finale, Witney has revealed that there might be a hiccup standing between them and first place.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (local time) right before their final on-set rehearsal, the 32-year-old dancer revealed that Robert has suffered a rib injury.

“I look so wrecked. This is what 11 weeks of crazy, vigorous hard dancing looks like,” Witney shared.

“My body is feeling it. Robert’s body is feeling it. We’re just trying to hold it together right now.”

According to Witney, the final preparations for today’s performance have been difficult, due to Robert’s injury, but didn’t go into details.

“Robert’s ribs have been killing him,” she explains.

“More will be revealed on Tuesday and you guys can get a better idea of what we’ve been dealing with all week. I do have to change some things that involve other dancers and involve the other guys, so it’s just honestly been the most stressful part.”

Robert and Witney have become fan favourites on the show. (Image: Instagram / Dancing With The Stars)

Injuries aside, Witney says that Robert has been an absolute trooper and wants to get the most he can out of the experience.

“Knowing Robert, he’s going to want to rehearse until the very last second,” she admits.

“Last night, we stayed a the studio until it closed down. They had to kick us out at nine pm. We’re going to have absolutely no regrets by the end of this.”

Robert has been a fan favourite in the 34th season of Dancing With The Stars US.

He will be facing off against fellow celebrities Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles and Elaine Hendrix in the grand finale.

How will Robert’s rib injury fare with three dances in the finale? We’ll have to wait and see!

