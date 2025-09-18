We might be used to seeing Robert Irwin next to Julia Morris on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, but the wildlife warrior is showing an all-new side of himself on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

On Wednesday night (US time), the 21-year-old performed his very first boogie with his dance partner, Witney Carson.

Robert kicked off performance in the signature khakis before he ripped them off and joined Witney on the dancefloor to perform a jive to the song “Born to Be Wild”.

Quite a fitting track for the conservationist, don’t you think?

The pair did such a good job that they were awarded the most points out of every couple on the night, with judge Derek Hough calling it the “best first dance” he had ever seen on the show.

He wasn’t the only judge raving about Robert’s performance, either. Speaking to TODAY, former Aussie Dancing With The Stars judge Paul Mercurio praised Robert for his technique right off the bat.

“The jive is incredibly difficult and watching that performance, he was so confident,” Mercurio explained.

“Some people who come on Dancing With The Stars, you can see that they aren’t going to be very good, and most of them haven’t had dance training.”

Impressive!!! (Credit: Disney / Eric McCandless)

“I don’t believe Robert has [dance training], but you’d be surprised to learn that, because he certainly looks like he has experience,” Mercurio continued.

“He moves so beautifully, he was so fluid and confident in his body and you can’t teach that, it’s just something you have intrinsically and he’s got it in spades.”

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson make the perfect team. (Credit: Disney / Andrew Eccles)

Robert kicked off the competition with his mum, Terri, and Bindi supporting him from the audience. Once he finished his boogie, he couldn’t help but run into the audience and give his sister a hug. Aww!

Truthfully, it should come as no surprise that Robert is a natural on the dancefloor, especially after he shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his rehearsals with Witney on TikTok. In the clip, they seem to be shaping up as super solid team ready for any challenge the dancing competition throws at them.

You can check it out below.

@robertirwin Tonight is our first dance on the premiere of @Dancing with the Stars DWTS 🎉 Rehearsals have been SO much fun and #TeamIrWINit is ready to give it our all tonight! See you soon, America! ♬ Shotgun – George Ezra

After starting the competition with such a bang, we can’t wait to see how Robert and Witney go next week! Can they keep their high-scoring streak? Only time will tell.

How to watch Dancing With The Stars Season 34 in Australia

Sadly, the American version of Dancing With The Stars isn’t available to stream in Australia. Well, unless you’re extremely committed to the cause and connect to the US server of Disney+ by using a VPN.

Fingers crossed Disney+ Australia adds it soon!

