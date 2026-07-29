Meet Jolene and Adam: The Block 2026’s original superfans

Swapping the vast red dust of Outback South Australia for Australia’s favourite renovation competition, Adam, 48 and Jolene, 42, are bringing country grit, trade experience, and plenty of heart to The Block 2026.

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As cattle station managers from Roxby Downs, SA, this duo is no stranger to hard work and long hours. But will their country resilience translate to high-end renovation success?

Here is everything you need to know about the power couple.

Meet The Block’s Adam and Jolene: Second time lucky?

Adam and Jolene’s story began a decade ago on Jolene’s father’s property in Weipa, Far North Queensland. Both divorced at the time, the connection was instant. They tied the knot just 12 months later and seamlessly blended their family – between them, they share five adult children.

Applying for The Block for the second time, entering the competition is a dream come true, especially for superfan Jolene.

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The powerhouse couple are ready for the experience of a lifetime! (Credit: Nine)

“We are huge fans. I have wanted to do this show for years. We watch every episode. It is great to talk about something other than work,” Jolene shares.

Adam and Jolene are coming into the competition with a formidable mix of practical experience.

On The Block, Jolene will lead the design, shopping, and interior styling, while qualified carpenter Adam manages site operations and heavy construction. But make no mistake – Jolene isn’t afraid to pick up a hammer and get her hands dirty.

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“Adam is really easygoing, very little ruffles him,” says Jolene. “He can always find the bright side of everything.”

“People underestimate her,” Adam adds. “She works hard behind the scenes and comes across quite staunch. But her best quality is her massive, big heart.”

Adam and Jolene allude to ‘challenging’ experiences on The Block

With tensions high on The Block as the teams compete to win, it’s almost a guarantee that there will be some team clashes – and early rumours are swirling that this dynamic duo may find themselves entangled in some drama.

While we await to see how it all plays out, prior to The Block’s upcoming premiere, TV Week was invited to Mount Eliza to visit the finished houses and meet the teams.

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Summing up the season in one sentence, Adam said The Block was “the most enjoyable thing I’ve ever done in my life,” which made Jolene laugh. “Challenging is what I would say,” she said. “Very challenging.”

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