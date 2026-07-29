Meet Chantel and Wyatt: The Block 2026’s fittest – and most talked-about – couple

Blue team Chantel Green, 32, and Wyatt Randall, 30, are heading into The Block 2026 as one of the season’s most competitive pairings – and, if the rumour mill is anything to go by, one of its most scrutinised.

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The Gold Coast couple, who share a home with Chantel’s three young children, bring a shared obsession with fitness and an unusually lopsided building résumé to the competition.

(Credit: Nine)

Meet The Block’s Chantel and Wyatt

Chantel has years of hands-on building experience, including carpentry training and a Certificate IV in Building and Construction, and has helped construct more than 100 homes alongside her builder father.

Wyatt, by contrast, arrived with zero trade background – a gap he says made the early weeks brutal.

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Ahead of The Block premiere, TV WEEK was invited to Mount Eliza to visit the finished houses, where we heard from Chantel and Wyatt about their experience on the show.

“It was honestly way more stressful than [I thought],” Wyatt admitted. “I don’t have any trade background, so coming into it – the first two or three weeks were learning all the terminology, what I needed to order, the process, the steps. That was absolutely stressful.”

Chantel said the learning curve didn’t last long. “The first four weeks there was a lot on me, but then he picked it up super quick. This is my background, so I had to help him, and the trades were helping him too – it all just worked out.”

(Credit: Nine)

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Chantel and Wyatt’s relationship timeline

Chantel and Wyatt met two years ago at the gym, bonding over a shared love of bodybuilding, clean eating and competitive drive.

Chantel has said she’d dreamed of appearing on The Block for years but hadn’t found the right partner for it – “until now” – while Wyatt grew up watching the show with his mother as a teenager.

But the pair’s relationship has become a storyline in itself in the lead-up to the premiere.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the “hottest couple” of the season had actually split before filming began, with sources telling the outlet that they went ahead with the show regardless, in part to raise the profile of their respective businesses. Wyatt has reportedly since moved on with a new partner.

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“Their break-up was one of the worst-kept secrets on the Gold Coast,” one source told the publication. “People were talking about it well before filming started.”

Whatever the truth, Chantel and Wyatt gave no indication of trouble at the show’s media launch, appearing affectionate throughout.

Speaking to Pedestrian.TV, the pair went further, crediting the experience with strengthening their relationship. “Honestly, it brought us together,” Chantel said.

“Chantel’s got a lot of patience,” Wyatt added. “We have the opposite effect, so she counters me, I can counter her, and we sort of work [well]. So we actually were great through the show, I think.”

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