THE BLOCK EXCLUSIVE: ‘We sold everything!’ Will Britt & Taz’s $2 Million gamble turn into a nightmare?

A little thing like, ahem, asbestos (!) isn’t going to keep 2025 The Block winners Britt and Taz Etto from bringing their dream home to life.

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“We just freaked out because we were planning to live in it while we renovated but now we’ve got to find a rental. The pressure’s on!” Britt shares, as she shows Woman’s Day around the couple’s new passion project – a $1.4 million six-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor-style hobby farm on 2.2ha in Mandurah, WA.

“It’s fine. We’ve put ourselves in a position to be able to do this renovation. We’ve sold off our Broome block, we’ve sold off our family home, obviously our winnings from The Block… We’re pretty much going all in on Hazelwood.

“There have been some comments online asking, ‘How are you affording this?’ But we’ve sold off all our assets and then we’ll start to rebuild them after this. This is our absolute dream,” says Britt of the sprawling property, which they’ve named in honour of their late daughter Hazel, who they lost to a miscarriage in 2021.

The couple have landed jobs with the local police force. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

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BUDGET BLOWOUT?

The couple, both 31, reveal they’ve budgeted $600,000 with their builder, Beevor & Co, to turn the dated ’80s pad into their family’s forever home in 12 months.

“I’m so excited for the outside,” says Taz of the pair’s ambitious vision.

“There’s a rundown tennis court which we’re going to refurbish and turn into our own little oasis with a gym attached to it. There are stables. And the kitchen is going to be massive!”

“The master is huge,” says Britt excitedly.

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“We’re going to add a balcony, a kitchenette and a huge walk-in robe.”

“There’s also a second master,” Taz chimes in.

“This is why I’m worried about the budget,” he laughs.

“He’s actually worse than me lately,” Britt jokes.

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“I’m like, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do another bathroom?’ and he’s like, ‘Nah, it’s forever.’”

Their kids, Carter, four, and Myla, two, have some grand plans for their new home too!

“They want a playground and a spa,” beams Britt.

“It’s actually got incredible bones,” says Britt of the fixer-upper. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

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AROUND THE BLOCK

Whatever the upcoming challenges, Taz says it could never compare to their time on The Block.

“Nothing will ever be as hard as The Block. That was the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do. That’s coming from two cops – so it’s not a light statement to make! It was just chaotic. We only had hours to make decisions,” says Taz, who adds the couple will be sharing their latest reno journey – and their own family chaos – on social media.

“I’ll be working night shifts, Britt will be working night shifts, we’ll be like ships passing in the night sometimes, but we’re massive on communication,” he says.

“We’re going to highlight how you can renovate on a budget. It’s the reality of buying a house these days – this is what people are going to have to do.”

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