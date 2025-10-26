Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Britt and Taz, country cops from WA defy the odds to take out The Block 2025

'If we can - you can!'
Lucy Croke Profile
Britt and Taz winners of The Block 2025 spray champagne in front of their winning house - House 3.
It's all celebrations at House 3 on The Block - the winning house of the series!
Nine Network

When the Blockheads unveiled their reserve prices on the back of a wine bottle, they were stunned by the number staring back at them – $2,990,000. But against all odds, Britt and Taz not only hit their reserve – they soared $410,000 above it, taking out the win for the 21st season of The Block

“We feel relieved,” Taz, 30, tells TV WEEK. “It’s not just 12, 13 weeks of hard work. It’s six months of hard work. Even after we finished filming in June, we came back here as soon as they gave us the go-ahead to continue working on the gardens and the house which we feel played into the final result.” 

Britt and Taz on the edge of their seat as they see the numbers rise, and become the winners of The Block 2025.
It was a nail biting moment as the numbers climbed for Britt and Taz’s “wellness house”. (Credit: Nine Network)

The married couple from Newman, WA, were over the moon to have changed the course of their lives – and those of their two children – hoping to build on land they own in Broome. But their victory came with mixed emotions, as their fellow contestants struggled on auction day. 

“We thought the boys were going to blitz us,” Britt, 30, says. “It’s destroyed us, as everyone has given up so much to be here. The boys have to split that money and Emma and Ben are our best mates, we love them to death and to see them have to pass in is a shock to us.” 

The couple didn’t even realise they’d won until Shelley Craft broke the news after the final auction of Han and Can – earning them an additional $100,000 on top of their profit as the official series winners. 

Britt and Taz with their two children out the front of their winning house, House 3, on The Block 2025.
Britt and Taz with their children, daughter Myla, 2, and Carter, 4, celebrating their life changing win! (Credit: Nine Network)

“I didn’t even think about to $100,000,” Taz says in disbelief. “We’re not from the glitz and the glamour or high-end cities we’ve been working in; we are country coppers who can just take a bit of a breath and look after the kids now – that was our whole plan and that’s what we’ve done.” 

Host Scotty Cam was quick to congratulate the pair, commending them for staying true to themselves throughout the competition. 

“He gave us a big hug,” Britt reveals. “But it hurts. Scotty loved us all equal and said this was his best season yet and wanted us all to do well.” 

Host Scott cam hugs winners of The Block 2025, Britt and Taz.
Scott Cam says the pair were themselves throughout the whole season. (Credit: Nine Network)

Now, with their win cemented, Britt and Taz are eyeing new opportunities – possibly even on screen. 

“I looked like a peanut for a lot of it [filming],” Taz jokes. “And I can’t discuss offers but obviously you can see I don’t really love building, but I do love the media – I would love to be a part of the media in the future.” 

For the couple, it’s been a life-changing journey – one Taz nearly turned down until Britt convinced him to take the leap, and one he is glad he now jumped for.

“People are going to read articles and realise if two country coppers with no reno experience can do it bloody anyone can,” Taz says. 

“If we can, you can!” Britt adds. 

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

