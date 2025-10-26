Britt and Taz, country cops from WA defy the odds to take out The Block 2025

When the Blockheads unveiled their reserve prices on the back of a wine bottle, they were stunned by the number staring back at them – $2,990,000. But against all odds, Britt and Taz not only hit their reserve – they soared $410,000 above it, taking out the win for the 21st season of The Block.

“We feel relieved,” Taz, 30, tells TV WEEK. “It’s not just 12, 13 weeks of hard work. It’s six months of hard work. Even after we finished filming in June, we came back here as soon as they gave us the go-ahead to continue working on the gardens and the house which we feel played into the final result.”

It was a nail biting moment as the numbers climbed for Britt and Taz’s “wellness house”. (Credit: Nine Network)

The married couple from Newman, WA, were over the moon to have changed the course of their lives – and those of their two children – hoping to build on land they own in Broome. But their victory came with mixed emotions, as their fellow contestants struggled on auction day.

“We thought the boys were going to blitz us,” Britt, 30, says. “It’s destroyed us, as everyone has given up so much to be here. The boys have to split that money and Emma and Ben are our best mates, we love them to death and to see them have to pass in is a shock to us.”

The couple didn’t even realise they’d won until Shelley Craft broke the news after the final auction of Han and Can – earning them an additional $100,000 on top of their profit as the official series winners.

Britt and Taz with their children, daughter Myla, 2, and Carter, 4, celebrating their life changing win! (Credit: Nine Network)

“I didn’t even think about to $100,000,” Taz says in disbelief. “We’re not from the glitz and the glamour or high-end cities we’ve been working in; we are country coppers who can just take a bit of a breath and look after the kids now – that was our whole plan and that’s what we’ve done.”

Host Scotty Cam was quick to congratulate the pair, commending them for staying true to themselves throughout the competition.

“He gave us a big hug,” Britt reveals. “But it hurts. Scotty loved us all equal and said this was his best season yet and wanted us all to do well.”

Scott Cam says the pair were themselves throughout the whole season. (Credit: Nine Network)

Now, with their win cemented, Britt and Taz are eyeing new opportunities – possibly even on screen.

“I looked like a peanut for a lot of it [filming],” Taz jokes. “And I can’t discuss offers but obviously you can see I don’t really love building, but I do love the media – I would love to be a part of the media in the future.”

For the couple, it’s been a life-changing journey – one Taz nearly turned down until Britt convinced him to take the leap, and one he is glad he now jumped for.

“People are going to read articles and realise if two country coppers with no reno experience can do it bloody anyone can,” Taz says.

“If we can, you can!” Britt adds.

