Has the cast of I’m A Celeb 2027 been leaked?!

With casting well on the radar for Channel Seven’s version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia, Woman’s Day hears producers are aiming for a star-studded line-up like never before, packed with big personalities, surprising choices, and plenty of entertainment value.

Advertisement

The rumour mill is officially in overdrive, with speculation building around the next batch of celebrities who could be swapping red carpets, and comfortable beds for creepy crawlies, campfire chats and some of the toughest challenges on Australian television.

While no names have been confirmed, industry insiders claim the wish list is already filled with familiar faces from television, sport, music and pop culture – and if even a few of these potential contestants agree to sign on, the season could become one of the show’s most talked-about yet.

Here are the names insiders say are on the producers’ wishlist for 2027 – and why each one could make this season unforgettable.

I’m A Celebrity Australia 2027 cast wish list

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.