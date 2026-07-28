Has the cast of I’m A Celeb 2027 been leaked?!

With casting well on the radar for Channel Seven’s version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia, Woman’s Day hears producers are aiming for a star-studded line-up like never before, packed with big personalities, surprising choices, and plenty of entertainment value.
The rumour mill is officially in overdrive, with speculation building around the next batch of celebrities who could be swapping red carpets, and comfortable beds for creepy crawlies, campfire chats and some of the toughest challenges on Australian television.
While no names have been confirmed, industry insiders claim the wish list is already filled with familiar faces from television, sport, music and pop culture – and if even a few of these potential contestants agree to sign on, the season could become one of the show’s most talked-about yet.
Here are the names insiders say are on the producers’ wishlist for 2027 – and why each one could make this season unforgettable.
I’m A Celebrity Australia 2027 cast wish list
Lynne McGranger
“Lynne McGranger is TV royalty and viewers would love seeing a whole new side to her away from Summer Bay. She’s guaranteed to be camp mum.”
Ellidy Pullin
“Ellidy Pullin has an incredible story and a huge following. Producers think audiences would really connect with her resilience and humour.”
Simon Patterson
“If they got Erin Patterson’s ex-husband Simon, it would be one of the biggest reality TV signings in years. Everyone would be curious to hear his side of the story.”
Sam Pang
“Sam Pang is quick, hilarious and impossible to rattle. Producers know he’d deliver one-liners that would go viral.”
Sarah Harris
“Sarah Harris is a natural storyteller with plenty of celebrity gossip. She’d become camp’s unofficial confidante.”
Mia Hewitt
“Lleyton and Bec’s eldest daughter has the talent, personality and stage presence to light up camp. Producers think Mia Hewitt would surprise viewers and become an instant fan favourite – and they’re hoping she’ll share a few secrets from inside the Hewitt household.”
Declan Cleary
“Declan Cleary knows his way around a kitchen, but jungle rations are a different story. Producers reckon his down-to-earth charm would make him a hit with viewers.”
Mark Beretta
“Former Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta is adventurous, competitive and well-liked across Australia. Producers think he’d throw himself into every challenge while bringing plenty of laughs and positive energy around camp.”
Mike Tindall
“Former England rugby star Mike Tindall has already proven he’s reality TV gold with his humour and down-to-earth personality. Big wigs reckon his sporting grit, royal connections and entertaining stories would make him one of the season’s standout campmates.”