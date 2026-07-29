‘Fed up’: Jasmine’s ultimatum to Karl after 40 day separation

There’s set to be a few terse discussions in the Stefanovic household as sacked Today show host Karl returns home after being away from his wife Jasmine for 40 days.

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An insider spills that, Jasmine, 42, has been struggling at home while Karl, 51, has been gallivanting around Europe on James Packer’s yacht and interviewing controversial figures for his podcast, saying, “While she’d love to be jet-setting around the world with her husband, [six year old daughter] Harper has school and they have other commitments here in Australia.”

With Karl returning from his overseas adventures including UK-based interviews and south of France visits, Jasmine has been left fending for herself.

“Jas is finding it really hard not having Karl around as much. She understands why he’s doing it, but she never wanted to be one of those married couples spending more time doing long distance than actually being together,” the source continues.

Family and friends have been voicing concerns that Karl’s new career and travelling could put a lot of pressure on their marriage.

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Jasmine and Karl Stefanovic. (Credit: Instagram)

“Friends are concerned about the impact this could have on their relationship in the long term. How much is Jas willing to put up with? Karl is the first to admit he isn’t always the easiest person to be with, so this situation is only adding to the tension.” the source says.

Karl previously told Piers Morgan that the fallout of his Today departure had left him feeling ‘discombobulated’ and that Jasmine was initially upset by the chaos surrounding his exit.

“For me, my first thoughts go to my family, I think those things are really hard for family to hear,” Karl told Piers.

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He went on to say his wife of seven years “puts up with a lot”.

“Her finding out this stuff and having to deal with me because I’m a lot and I’m in the public eye a lot, and I’m away a lot and I really do work hard,” he continued. “She knows what I’m trying to do with this podcast and I’m doing it all for the family but she’s on her own a lot, so to hear her upset was the hardest thing.”

Now that Karl’s back home, the insider speculates there will be some important conversations going on at the Stefanovic household.

“Right now, [Jas] feels like she’s parenting solo, but she’s not one to hold her tongue,” the insider claims. “She’s not afraid to give him an ultimatum if things don’t change: spend more time at home or leave, for good.”

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