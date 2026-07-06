‘Deeply worried’: Details emerge as post sparks whispers of Stefanovic family tension

It was a simple press of the heart button beneath a comedian’s video on Instagram – but the move raised questions about Karl Stefanovic’s family dynamic for one very obvious reason.

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The video in question was a satirical takedown of the former Channel Nine – star who recently courted controversy by recording a podcast interview with British far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

The person behind the video was Lewis Garnham – an Australian stand-up comedian, who captioned it, “Karl Stefanovic can’t read his own name”.

“It’s so good that Karl Stefanovic’s name is Karl Stefanovic,” Garnham said in the video. “It’s so good that this Aussie larrikin just done a podcast with Tommy Robinson, the international symbol of anti-immigration… His name is Stefanovic.

“In Australia, everyone except the Aboriginal people are immigrants or descendents of immigrants, and it’s not that hard to figure that out especially for you. All you have to do is read your name,” he told the former Today Show star.

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Karl Stefanovic is descended from Slavic-German immigrants, and the post garnered thousands of likes – including from popular Aussie TV star Barry du Bois.

But there was one account that stood out among those giving the video a heart – @yarbino. Why? It belonged to Karl Stefanovic’s own brother-in-law Josh Yarbrough.

Josh Yarbrough’s @Yarbino account liked the satirical video about Karl Stefanovic. (Credit: Instagram/lewgarnham)

Josh is the younger brother of Karl’s wife of seven years, Jasmine, and he was a groomsman at the couple’s luxe Mexican wedding.

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However, the “like” has sparked whispers of family tension amid reports that Josh – who lives in the US and is married to hairstylist Jordynn Quilenderino – doesn’t follow his sisters Jasmine and Jade on Instagram.

Daily Mail reported that they spoke to Jordynn about the video reaction, claiming she “audibly scoffed but did not comment further”.

The drama is just the latest to engulf Karl, 51, since he parted ways with both Channel Nine and ARN following his controversial interview on The Karl Stefanovic Show.

The fallout saw his wife, 42, lock down her Instagram account, as her husband admitted to broadcaster Piers Morgan that she had “copped heat on social media”.

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Now sources tell Woman’s Day that Jasmine’s family are urging Karl to think carefully about his next move.

“Josh hasn’t always been Karl’s biggest fan, and this has only made things more frustrating for him and awkward for Jasmine,” the insider claims.

Karl Stefanovic said his wife had “copped heat” on social media, and now her family is worried. (Credit: Getty)

“Josh no doubt thinks the podcast has completely changed Karl and that he’s become obsessed with it, and every conversation seems to come back to the podcast and the drama surrounding it. From his perspective, it’s taken over his life.

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“Meanwhile, for the rest of the Yarborough family, they love Karl and they know he’s under enormous stress, but they wish he’d step away for a while. They think the family needs him more than the podcast does,” the source continues.

“They want the best for him, but they don’t really recognise the man they’ve been seeing lately. They just want him to take a break and get back to being himself.

“Everyone just wants Karl to remember what matters most. Careers can recover, headlines eventually fade – but family has to come first.”

Josh is married to hairstylist Jordynn Quilenderino who is descended from Mexican and Filipino immigrants. (Credit: Instagram/jordynnbrianna)

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For Jasmine, her priority is naturally her and Karl’s six-year-old daughter Harper.

“She feels everything has become overwhelming and just wants to protect her little girl,” the source tells Woman’s Day, adding that Jasmine’s family has been “incredibly supportive” but they are also “deeply worried” about the turn of events.

“It’s not just Jasmine and Harper they’re concerned about anymore – they’re worried about Karl too,” the insider said.

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