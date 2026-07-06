‘Her greatest joy’: Melissa George secretly welcomes fourth child at 49

Melissa George has confirmed she’s welcomed her fourth child, with an insider revealing to Woman’s Day why the star chose to keep it under wraps until now.

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The Home and Away alum, 49, revealed the news over the weekend in a joint Instagram post with former Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements, showing herself breastfeeding her newborn son alongside snaps from a French Riviera getaway. Her Instagram bio has since been updated to read: “Mum to my 4 sons.”

Now, an insider has shared what’s really going on behind the scenes – and why Melissa was never going to make a big deal of it.

“IT’S NO SURPRISE”

“Melissa has always been fiercely private, so for those closest to her it’s no surprise she kept it under wraps,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “If anything, it just made the moment that much more special.”

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It’s a pattern fans will recognise – Melissa didn’t reveal she was expecting her third son, Lyor, until she was already visibly pregnant in early 2024, and only shared his name well after his birth.

Melissa is said to be thriving after becoming a mum for the fourth time in her late forties.

“Mel loves being a mum – it’s her greatest joy in life – and she’s embracing every moment of motherhood for the fourth time around,” the insider says. “As for being an older mum, she’s completely unfazed. Age is just a number to her.”

The star shares sons Raphaël, 12, and Solal, 11, with ex-partner, French entrepreneur Jean-David Blanc. A custody arrangement means the boys can’t leave France without their father’s consent – which is why Melissa remains based in Paris.

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(Credit: Getty)

THE MYSTERY MAN

As for who the father of her two youngest sons is, Melissa isn’t giving anything away – and according to the insider, that’s not about to change any time soon.

“When it comes to her partner, the mystery remains. Mel will share details if and when she’s ready,” the insider adds. “For now, her focus is on raising her children and being the best mum she can be.”

Melissa was also previously married to Chilean furniture designer and director Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011.

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