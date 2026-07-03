‘That is my why’: Lara Worthington shares rare, romantic tribute to husband Sam

Lara Worthington (née Bingle) has given fans a rare, intimate glimpse into her marriage with Hollywood actor Sam Worthington, jumping on a viral TikTok trend to share a sweet public display of affection.

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The 38-year-old model and entrepreneur took to social media to participate in a popular trend that highlights the unexpected secrets behind successful relationships. In a beautifully understated post, Lara shared three candid photos of herself and the Avatar and I Will Find You star, accompanied by a caption that perfectly sums up their low-key romance.

The Aussie couple share three kids. (Credit: TikTok)

“I have been with Sam for 12 years. Sam has no social media. And that is my why,” Lara shared with her followers.

The subtle dig at the chaotic world of social media clearly resonates with the Aussie couple’s notoriously private lifestyle. Despite Sam’s massive global fame, the pair have famously kept their personal lives out of the spotlight since they first started dating in 2013.

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A rare, candid glimpse of Sam. (Credit: TikTok)

The three photos shared by Lara captured genuine, unposed moments of the couple, showing a side to their relationship that fans rarely get to see on the red carpet.

“Good thing he doesn’t have TikTok,” she joked in the caption, with the photos having over 3 million views at the time of publishing.

Lara and Sam have been married for over a decade. (Credit: TikTok)

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Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington’s relationship timeline

Lara and Sam quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Melbourne back in 2014, just before welcoming their first child. Today, they share three sons – Rocket, Racer, and River – and predominantly spend their time in New York.

While Lara occasionally shares snippets of her fashion, beauty line, and family life, Sam has strictly stayed off public platforms.

Lara told the Kyle and Jackie O Show after their wedding that the nuptials between the pair were very casual and intimate.

“We just popped into Melbourne where Sam’s family’s from, and we just had 10 people in a house we rented. We wrote our own vows,” she said at the time.

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“I was in London right beforehand so it was really cold. But I ended up finding a white Louis Vuitton dress. I was six months pregnant, so it was really chilled, I cooked lunch.”

She also told Nine.com.au that the two made an active choice to protect their three boys from growing up in the spotlight.

“All my children, I think, we’ve always protected them, that’s been a choice,” she said. “It was always our choice to not put our kids out there from day dot.”

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