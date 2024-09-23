When Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington met in 2013 by chance at a festival in New York City, the pair had no idea their romance would result in a top secret wedding and three kids.
But 10 years on their marriage is thriving, and the international model and the Avatar actor have solidified themselves as a bona fide Aussie It Couple.
While juggling Lara’s successful beauty brand and Sam’s Hollywood acting career, the pair now spread their time between their native Australia and their home in the US, with their three boys Rocket, Racer and River in tow.
Take a look at the Worthingtons’ sweetest moments since they first met in 2013.
The pair made a rare public appearance together at Milan Fashion Week in 2024, sitting front row at the Ferragamo show!
Lara and her husband have brought out Jazz hands to celebrate their wedding anniversary in 2021. To mark the milestone, the model posted this picture of Sam from a private jet, which she lovingly captioned, “Nearly 7 years married…. 🖐🏼🖖🏼✋🏼.”
Lara and Sam met in 2013 at a festival in Central Park in New York.
“I was there for a Cotton On event, and he was there with a few of his friends…he was with Butler. What’s his first name? Gerard Butler,” she told Kyle and Jackie O.
Here they are pictured at an NBA game at Madison Square Garden in December 2013, shortly after going public with their romance.
The attraction was instant.
Lara and Sam tied the knot in a top secret ceremony in December 2014. At the time, Lara was around six months pregnant with their first child, Rocket, and wore a white Louis Vuitton gown.
“I said, ‘Mum, I’m going to get married’. And she was like, ‘What? You’ve just met this guy’,” Lara previously revealed.
“It normally takes a long time for me to trust, but we did [get married].”
Here they are pictured at the AACTA Awards in 2014.
The fashion-forward couple are pictured two months before their wedding, in September 2014, in New York City.
Lara and Sam share three sons, Rocket, six, Racer, five and one-year-old River.
“Yes I’m pregnant! I’m having a boy, early next year. It’s my third boy and we’re all very excited and very happy,” she told Vogue Australia in 2019.
“I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but more so when you can share it with the other boys. It’s such a boy’s club in my house!”
Here the pair are seen taking Rocket for a walk in Central Park in August 2015 shortly after his birth.
The couple spent the first years of their marriage living in the US before briefly returning home in 2021 amid the pandemic.
“My husband really gives me this grounding and support. He’s… what’s the right word? My anchor. He really calms me and makes me feel secure” Lara told Stellar in 2019.
Lara has previously said their wedding day was “very intimate”.
“We just popped into Melbourne where Sam’s family’s from and there was just our family – less than 10 people,” she said.
The couple are pictured at the premiere of “Sabotage” in 2014 in Los Angeles.
Lara said she feels “grateful” to have met Sam.
“I think he would say that, too. From where he was until now, he’s a totally different person. Being a dad is his greatest role ever. He’s so present with his children and so giving,” she gushed.
Sam and Lara are pictured at the Manhunt: Unabomber premiere in New York in 2019.
“I don’t have to put on any façade with him, and moving to America has meant we’re able to live a really normal life. In fact, he’s more normal than me. He’s the guy from Perth who drinks milk before he goes to bed!” Lara previously gushed.
Lara said that she and Sam thrive off having a full house filled with young kids.
“We work together really well — it gets better and better, to be honest,” she told Marie Claire.
“I think that’s why we keep having more kids because it’s a very enjoyable family. We’re happy, and the kids are happy, and Sam is super present.”
Lara keeps her and Sam’s relationship relatively lowkey on social media, but the model did treat her followers to this snap of them in Iceland together back in June 2017.
“My husbands first and last face mask,” she captioned the post.
In July 2017, Lara shared a rare photo of her and Sam to her 1million Instagram followers.
They are pictured with A Knight’s Tale actor Paul Bettany.
Lara, who is the founder of beauty brand The Base and also holds ambassador roles with luxury brands including Tiffany & Co and Louis Vuitton, said in 2020 that her main focus is being a mother.
“My family brings me so much happiness that nothing else really matters – that’s just my focus [in life]. I feel like that’s why I’m here, to lead that legacy.”
Here Lara and Sam are pictured at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California.
“My husband is amazing. He’s a fantastic father, fantastic husband and we’re a really good team,” Lara gushed over Sam in 2019.
“We’ve grown together and grown as a family and I think that’s the most important thing. He’s just so good with the kids, he does the night feeds and everything – he is seriously superhuman!”
“I’ve always been a happy girl but I guess I’m a mother and a wife and I have a beautiful little sanctuary I would call it,” Lara previously said of her life with Sam and their three boys.
Here the couple are pictured at the 7th Annual Australians In Film Awards in October 2018.
In 2021, the family-on-five moved back to Sydney so Sam could film the lead role of Bo in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Appropriate.
“We travel everywhere together and we never have more than two weeks apart from each other – and that really works for us,” Lara previously explained.
“My whole schedule is based around my sons, and my husband Sam,” Lara told The Daily Telegraph in April 2021.
Here’s to many more years together!