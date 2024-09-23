When Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington met in 2013 by chance at a festival in New York City, the pair had no idea their romance would result in a top secret wedding and three kids.

But 10 years on their marriage is thriving, and the international model and the Avatar actor have solidified themselves as a bona fide Aussie It Couple.

While juggling Lara’s successful beauty brand and Sam’s Hollywood acting career, the pair now spread their time between their native Australia and their home in the US, with their three boys Rocket, Racer and River in tow.

Take a look at the Worthingtons’ sweetest moments since they first met in 2013.