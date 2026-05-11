I Will Find You: Sam Worthington is a father desperate to break out of prison in Netflix thriller

Australian superstar Sam Worthington is leaving the sci-fi world of Avatar behind for a new gritty crime thriller. And this one will tug at the heartstrings.

For fans of the 2023 novel by Harlan Coben, the esteemed author promises the TV adaptation won’t stray too far from its origin. But expect some twists and turns as the eight-episode series plays out.

Read on to learn more about the twisty drama, I Will Find You, coming to Netflix.

Sam Worthington is looking for his son and a way out of prison in I Will Find You. (Credit: Netflix)

What is I Will Find You about?

In the Netflix limited series based on Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel, I Will Find You follows David Burroughs (Worthington) desperate attempt to find his son after he receives evidence that he may be alive. The trouble is, he’s currently serving life in prison for the supposed murder of his own son.

In the trailer for it’s upcoming release, David is handed a photo of a boy who “looks just like Matthew,” he says astonished, before vowing to break out of prison to find him and the people responsible.

Check out the trailer for I Will Find You below:

Who is in the cast of I Will Find You?

Australian actor Sam Worthington, known best for his role in the James Cameron’ Avatar franchise, stars as a grieving father, who despite his innocence, was found guilty of murdering his son Matthew. But five years later, new evidence suggests he is alive and David does everything he can to repair his fractured family.

“David is searching for truths,” Sam, 49, told The Hollywood Reporter. “and in the melodramatic world of Harlan, he’s going to have to face many twists to get to it.”

Sam and Aussie model Lara Worthington have been married since 2014 and have three children. (Credit: Getty)

Three-time Emmy nominee Milo Ventimiglia, best known for his star-making role in Gilmore Girls and This Is Us, stars as wealthy philanthropist Hayden whose deep pockets can grant access to the most intricate of social circles.

Britt Lower steps out of the Severance phenomenon to play David’s former sister-in-law (before his marriage crumbled) and reporter Rachel who follows her instincts, dangerous or not. When her hunch leads to a search for justice, she and David team up to bring Matthew back home.

The supporting cast includes Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), Erin Richards (Gotham) and Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, Kingdom).

Milo Ventimiglia has money to spend as Hayden. But does he also have motive? (Credit: Netflix)

If you like I Will Find You, you should watch…

There are plenty of twisty dramas that will feed your appetite. Read on below:

Run Away (Netflix)

For fans of Harlan Coben stories, we recommend Run Away on Netflix, which follows a father’s desperate attempt to reconnect and protect his daughter after she falls into a dangerous underworld. Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, the series stars James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones.



For fans of Harlan Coben stories, we recommend Run Away on Netflix, which follows a father’s desperate attempt to reconnect and protect his daughter after she falls into a dangerous underworld. Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, the series stars James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones. Scarpetta (Prime Video)

Based on the novels by Patricia Cornwell, Nicole Kidman leads the all-star cast as forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta who investigates a cold case that she worked on 20 years prior. Jamie-Lee Curtis and Simon Baker co-star.

Check out more book-to-TV adaptations here.

Britt Lower plays Rachel, a journalist with a personal connection to the case. (Credit: Netflix)

Where can I watch I Will Find You in Australia?

I Will Find You is available June 18 on Netflix.