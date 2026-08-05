15 Years after Zyzz’s tragic death, a new documentary finally uncovers the truth behind the internet icon

Before the words “influencer” and “looksmaxxing” entered the mainstream vocabulary, there was one Aussie man blazing a trail by building his own brand around his own physical appearance — Aziz “Zyzz” Shavershian. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Zyzz went from a regular kid living in the Hills District in Sydney to an online fitness hero to thousands.

But when he died suddenly during a trip to Thailand in 2011, his story became surrounded by speculation, conspiracy theories and unanswered questions.

As someone who grew up in the same area as Zyzz, I can’t stress how much of a local icon he was. His phrases, “you ‘mirin” and “you mad bro” were suddenly yelled across high school playgrounds by my peers. So many people I knew downloaded his workout guides online, hoping to build a physique like his and even more people started going to the gym in the hopes of forming their own gym friendship group.

Thanks to his preference for clothes that revealed the figure he worked so hard for, Zyzz became one of the most recognisable faces of a new gym aesthetic, embracing short shorts and barely-there singlets. And when you spotted Zyzz in public, it was hard to miss his large frame and signature hair.

Zyzz’s tattoo – which was Latin for “I came, I saw, I conquered – was as famous as he was. (Image: Supplied)

Unlike traditional bodybuilding icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger who often felt distant, big and untouchable, Zyzz was genuinely a regular Australian kid who transformed himself and invited everyone else to follow along. For kids (especially boys) in the Hills District in the mid-2000s, he was a living, breathing, tangible success story. Well, until it all crumbled.

Now, on the 15th anniversary of his death, his family and filmmaker Selina Miles have released Revealed – Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz, a documentary which explores the truth about the online icon — taking us right back to the beginning, all the way to the very end, to find out who Zyzz really was and what led to his untimely death.

Who was Aziz “Zyzz” Shavershian?

In the mid-2000s, Aziz was a teenager living in the Hills District in Sydney. As a skinny teenager, Aziz found himself as the target for bullying. So, he turned to the gym in an effort to develop his physique and overcome his bullies. After poring over bodybuilding forums and spending hours training, Aziz managed to sculpt his body into a new, muscular form, focusing on the “aesthetics” of roman statues rather than simply attempting to add mass onto his frame.

Zyzz was famous for this pose. (Image: Stan)

Interestingly, Aziz documented his physical growth online under the moniker Zyzz. Between his remarkable transformation and the way he shared his progress online, Zyzz quickly built a following. But as his stardom online grew, Zyzz became a divisive figure.

Tragically, Zyzz’s life was cut short when he unexpectedly passed away in Thailand in 2011. At only 22-years-old, his passing came as a huge shock to his friends, family, followers and the mainstream media. But with no clear answers about his death made public by his family, it wasn’t long until conspiracies about his death began to swirl.

Fans online claimed that it was all a cruel hoax, with some even claiming that they’d spotted Zyzz in various places around the world. But the line that stuck around Zyzz’s death was that he passed away while in a sauna.

Zyzz and his brother Said (AKA Chestbrah). Said is still in fitness today and sharing his content online. (Image: Stan)

Immortalised online: Speculation, superfans, and unanswered uuestions

Despite Zyzz’s death taking place 15 years ago, his legacy has lived on online and speculation surrounding his death has always been attached to his legacy. While his fans never truly went away on bodybuilding forums and YouTube, Zyzz has even found fans posthumously on other platforms like TikTok, which didn’t even exist until six years after his death.

Stan’s documentary Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz features interviews with his brother, Said Shavershian — known as Chestbrah — and their closest friends. It also reveals Zyzz’s official cause of death first time publicly, and the previously unknown steps that Zyzz took to alter his appearance in the days before his tragic death.

More than a decade after his death, he is still a powerful figure online. (Image: Stan)

Ultimately though, the documentary and Zyzz’s story acts as a warning at a pivotal time within our online culture. Today, teenagers scrolling through Instagram Reels or TikTok will likely see influencers peddling “looksmaxxing” techniques, or in layman’s terms, searching ways to make them change their appearance to make sure they align with the mainstream beauty standard ideals as possible.

While it might have a new label, looksmaxxing is nothing new.

As stated in the documentary, Zyzz used unregulated drugs and performance-enhancing steroids to help him achieve his physique. The documentary explores claims from those close to Zyzz that his use of performance-enhancing substances, alongside other pressures, affected his physical and mental wellbeing.

In 2026, Zyzz’s story feels like a precursor to the looksmaxxing culture dominating sections of the internet today. But if his story is anything to go by, it’s not just a story about bodybuilding, internet fame or substance abuse. It is a story about what happens when a person turns themselves into a brand — and when thousands of people begin chasing the same impossible image.

Before looksmaxxing had a name, Zyzz was already living it. Fifteen years after his death, his legacy remains a reminder of the power (and danger) of creating an identity purely for the internet.

You can stream Revealed – Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz on Stan.