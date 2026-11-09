Big Brother’s Pheobe Joyce reveals how she’s feeling after Ebony Vandermont’s “betrayal” elimination

When Pheobe Joyce became the third housemate evicted from Big Brother Australia, she wasn’t afraid to make her feelings known. After all, her elimination came after her best friend in the house, Ebony Vandermont, chose to use her head housemate privileges by saving Matthew Karlsson instead of her.

Advertisement

“I just wanted to have so much fun, and I feel like the one friend I made in the house kind of betrayed me,” Pheobe told host Mel Tracina, just minutes after being eliminated from the house. But now that she’s had time to process her elimination, Pheobe admits that she’s simmered down.

“I still love and respect her, and I know we’ll be friends after this,” Pheobe explains to TV WEEK.

“I can’t say that it didn’t hurt and didn’t make me feel sad because it did. It was a situation where my friend could have saved me, but I don’t hold her accountable for that at all because she still had to save someone, and she saved someone who she cares about possibly more than me. Yeah, so I understand where she’s come from.”

Pheobe moments after her elimination with host Mel Tracina. (Image: Channel 10)

Advertisement

There’s an irony to it, though: Matthew was the one housemate Pheobe never clicked with.

And while she expects to stay in touch with “pretty much all” of her fellow housemates, Pheobe didn’t hesitate when asked if there was anyone she’d happily never see again.

“Matthew,” she responded, agreeing that he was a bit of a sh*t stirrer in the house.

Loading the player…

Advertisement

According to Pheobe, it’s Matthew in the centre of a housemate drama slowly bubbling under the surface.

“There is a massive divide starting between the triangle — the Matthew, Ebony and Austin side of things — and the people who feel like they’re a bigger force that needs to be taken down. That’s Ryan, Tahlia, Heath and Marshy,” the proud Bunnings worker shares, noting that she doesn’t think we’ll have long to wait before the drama erupts.

“With big personalities like Ryan and Matthew, I think things will go down very quickly.”

Ebony and Pheobe’s relationship changed the moment Ebony chose to save Matthew. (Image: Instagram / Big Brother)

Advertisement

But it’s not all drama and arguments in the house, Pheobe says that some crushes are also forming – especially between Kyrah and Marshy. According to the 26-year-old, the feelings are very real but whether we’ll really see them bloom is another question.

“I do think they have something romantic but I also know that Kyrah doesn’t want to do things on TV,” Pheobe admits.

“She’s playing it very safe, but you can see that the little lovebirds are there working their magic. They both care for each other and they’re both quite smitten but I don’t think anything will happen on telly.”

Advertisement

As for who Pheobe wants to win?

“I really hope Kyrah wins,” she declares.

“She’s got the best reason to win, she’s going to do the best with the money and she just cares so much. I hope people give her that chance.”

You can watch Big Brother on 10 or 10Play, or tune into the 24/7 livestream on TikTok or 10Play.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.