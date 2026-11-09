‘Secret is out’: How tragedy led to love between Channel 7 star and MasterChef bestie

It was Mother’s Day weekend in 2023 when Channel Seven star Irene Jones’ life changed forever.

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She and her sister had decided to spoil their mum with a stay in a luxury hotel.

“It was the last time I was ever the version of who I was again,” Irene – a regular presenter on Travel Oz on 7two and 7plus – wrote in an emotional essay for Mamamia in September 2025.

During the trip, Irene’s husband Michael called her – with news of a family tragedy that would “devastate” her “entire being”.

Irene’s 24-year-old daughter, Kaitlin, had been found dead.

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Irene Jones is a regular presenter on Travel Oz. (Credit: Instagram/ijones_media)

“An instant, one phone call and your life changes,” Irene wrote. “ It wasn’t a good call. Why isn’t it ever a good phone call like “hey, you won a million dollars” or “hey, you just got cast in a musical”? It’s always the instant. The one that we never prepare for.”

On the day of her daughter’s funeral the former Neighbours and Blue Heelers child star faced another heartbreaking loss. She received the news that her childhood friend Craig – a man she had leaned on as she grieved her daughter and had been involved in the planning of the memorial – had also passed away.

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In the aftermath, Irene admits that grief “nearly killed” her. But she made a vow, which would go on to alter the course of her life.

“I decided each day was a choice and that Kaitlin had no more days left but I had many, and that the life she could not lead I would try my very best to make her proud of,” she wrote.

Irene decided to keep moving forward, no matter how hard it was.

Irene Jones vowed to keep moving forward after the sudden death of her daughter. (Credit: Instagram.ijones_media)

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With a lifelong passion for travel and performing, she went on to create her own company Travelglobe, an agency that offers bespoke travel experiences – and found the confidence to return to TV screens on Travel Oz.

Her life-changing decision led her to new friendships – notably with former MasterChef star Anna Polyviou, who is known as the Punk Princess of Pastry.

In 2024, Anna took to Instagram to ask her community for Paris travel recommendations – and travel expert Irene replied.

The pair went on to become friends and business partners – and when Irene’s relationship with Michael deteriorated and Anna split from her partner, the duo realised their connection went even deeper.

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They fell in love.

Friendship turned to love for Irene Jones and MasterChef star Anna Polyviou. (Credit: Instagram/ijones_media)

“It’s weird because I do feel almost like Kaitie sent Anna to me,” Irene told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on November 7.

“There are things Anna does which remind me of something Katie would find funny. The biggest thing is Anna still asks me about Katie. And what I’d say is the most interesting thing about losing a child is people forget or they stop asking about them.”

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While Irene had only previously been in relationships with men, she said her relationship with Anna “always just felt so normal and natural”.

“My children were fantastic about it. My ex-husband was amazing about it too,” she said.

The duo now have their own business The Hungry Girlz – home of two shows The Open Table Podcast and Travel Passport.

“I think we’re just feeling comfortable in our own skin. I don’t have a label on who I am. I just know that I love Anna and it’s beautiful,” Irene said.

The duo have started a podcast together. (Credit: Instagram/theopentable_podcast)

On her part, Anna – who also appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2025 – said the couple “both really love and adore each other”, adding that they make sure to compliment each other every day.

“My heart feels really full. I feel like I can take on the world because I’ve never felt so adored,” Anna told the Daily Telegraph.

Anna proudly shared the news of the relationship in an Instagram post on November 8, tagging Irene as she declared, “Surprise!!! The secret is out… I’m in love!!!”

“Who would have thought?! From friends… to business partners… to best friends… to LOVERS!!! My best friend, my partner in crime, my co-host on @theopentable_podcast , and now my beautiful partner, @ijones_media ! ❤️”

“Sometimes life throws you the most unexpected surprises, and WOW, this one has completely stolen my heart! I honestly couldn’t be happier!” the chef continued.

“To share life, laughter, adventures and now LOVE with someone who knows me better than I know myself is pretty damn special!

“Here’s to taking chances, following your heart and finding love when you least expect it…”

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