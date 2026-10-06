MasterChef’s Sarah and Declan spark fresh split speculation after fans spot Instagram detail

MasterChef’s hottest couple Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have sparked fresh split speculation after a seemingly innocent Instagram post left fans questioning the status of their relationship.

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Sarah, who is currently in India for work, had followers talking when eagle-eyed fans noticed she appeared to be without her engagement ring.

“…are you and Declan no longer together? You don’t follow him & no ring either?” one follower asked.

“Made me curious too,” another added.

Declan and Sarah with their twin daughters. (Credit: Instagram)

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And there’s more.

A quick glance at Sarah’s Instagram account appears to show that she no longer follows Declan — although he still follows her.

But it was the appearance of a mysterious man in Sarah’s Instagram Stories that really got tongues wagging, particularly after one follower described the pair as “cuties”.

The exchange has fuelled fresh speculation about Sarah and Declan’s relationship, with fans questioning whether there could be trouble brewing behind the scenes.

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“Sarah is incredibly popular in India and has a huge following there,” a source said.

“But calling two people ‘cuties’ when they’re not actually a couple is certainly going to raise eyebrows — particularly when Sarah is engaged.”

It comes after Sarah seemingly failed to publicly acknowledge Declan on Father’s Day, while both have also appeared to disappear from each other’s Instagram activity.

Fans have been speculating for weeks over the pair’s relationship status. (Credit: Instagram)

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None of it, of course, proves the pair have split — and neither Sarah nor Declan has publicly confirmed that they have called time on their relationship.

For now, the rumours remain just that.

But with Sarah’s engagement ring seemingly absent and fans keeping a close eye on her social media, all eyes will be on what she posts next.

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