‘Our family’s complete now!’ Gogglebox star Adam Densten welcomes baby number two

Way before Adam Densten and his wife Rachel became parents in 2022 they both knew they wanted two kids, a girl named Celia and a boy called Herb.

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With Celia already crossed off their list, they hoped baby number two would be their little “Herbie” – and luckily (or through the powers of manifestation) baby number two made their wish come true.

“Our family feels complete now,” the Gogglebox Australia star tells Woman’s Day just three weeks after Herb arrived on October 24.

Welcome to the world, Herb! (Image: Phillip Castleton)

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2021 reveal they’d settled on their kids names while enjoying a bottle of wine and a nice meal together at home during Melbourne’s long Covid lockdowns.

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While it’s still early days for their new family of four, both Adam and Rachel are relieved it’s been smooth sailing so far with little Herbie.

Celia loves her little brother! (Image: Instagram)

Celia’s a big sister!

But an even bigger relief is how besotted their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Celia is with her new baby brother.

“The first thing Celia does when she comes running through the door is going straight to him to see what he’s doing… She’s very keen to help out as much as she can,” laughs Adam, 36.

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“She completely ignores us, Rachel, 36, adds. “She loves to sing Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star to him if he’s crying, which is quite sweet to watch.”

As for who Herbie’s taking after so far, Adam reveals he looks identical to Celia at that age, although he has Rachel’s dimples.

“To be fair, I’m happy not having any of my genetics involved,” Adam jokes. “I married Rachel because I love her and I’ve always wanted to clone her. I’m thrilled Herbie’s swimming in the shallow end of my gene pool.”

For Rachel, she’s looking forward to seeing Herb’s personality begin to develop.

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“Waiting to see what his little personality will be like, and it’ll be interesting to see how he’s different from Celia and whether he’ll take after me or Adam,” Rachel says.

But both Adam and Rachel are looking forward to seeing his son’s first grin.

“We’re pumped for the first smile which is about a month away,” says Adam.

Symon and Adam have been on the show since 2015. (Image: Instagram)

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Next gen of Goggleboxers?

Before Herb arrived, Adam took to social media to ask other parents how they managed having two kids, and he received a lot of handy information on how to introduce two siblings and good reminders to treat your children equally.

But most importantly, his followers taught him that he’ll have to get up extra early for his morning runs.

Since Gogglebox Australia premiered in 2015, Adam and his best mate Symon Lovett have been fan favourites for their honest and often hilarious takes on popular shows and films.

He’s determined to pass his love of TV down to his kids, and reveals Celia recently watched Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for the first time, and she’s hooked on the classic film’s catchy soundtrack.

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As for Herb’s godfather, Adam’s co-star and best pal Symon, 39, could land the gig – but he’ll “have to earn it”.

“He’s got to put in the work,” Adam laughs. “Whoever will do the most babysitting will get to be the godfather.”

Another contender for the role could be fellow Goggleboxer Matty Fahd, who hosts podcast The Dads And The Docs with Adam.

“When I told Matty about Herbie’s arrival, he was thrilled,” says Adam. “We can’t wait to get our kids together for a play date.”

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