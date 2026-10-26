‘Welcome to the clan’: Joyful family news for Gogglebox stars Lee and Keith

They’ve graced TV screens for more than a decade and now Gogglebox favourites Lee and Keith have welcomed another very special addition to their family.

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The beloved duo have shared that their daughter Shannon and her fiance Ben Muscat have welcomed a baby boy named Braxton.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote: “Welcome to the clan little Braxton.” They also congratulated the “proud parents” Shannon and Ben.

Gogglebox’s Lee and Keith become grandparents again

The new arrival means Lee and Keith, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in November 2025, now have three grandkids. They have two adult children, Joel and Shannon, and are already a proud Ma and Pa to Riley and Darcey.

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Lee and Keith had previously said they “can’t wait” for the happy occasion, revealing in an Instagram comment that they “love having the grandkids”.

While the happy news had been kept close to home, Shannon’s future in-laws also shared snaps from the couple’s engagement party and pregnancy announcement.

Lee and Keith’s daughter Shannon is expecting a baby with her fiance Ben. (Credit: Instagram)

Ahead of the birth, a family friend told Woman’s Day: “Lee and Keith are absolutely stoked. They’re counting down to both celebrations!”

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An insider also said the timing of the new family member’s arrival was “wonderful” as “everything seems to be happening at once”.

“[Lee and Keith have] gone from talking about wedding plans to talking about baby names and grandparents’ duties. There’s a lot of excitement in the family at the moment,” the source explained.

“They’re the sort of grandparents who are going to want to be involved in everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve already locked in dates to do the first babysitting!”

The source revealed that Lee and Keith had kept the baby news on the down-low because “that’s how they like to do things”, but said “everyone close to them is thrilled”.

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“[Shannon and Ben’s] engagement was exciting enough, then the baby news came along and suddenly there were two huge reasons for everyone to celebrate. They’re already talking about all the things they want to do with the new baby.

“There’s a lot of excitement about taking him out, introducing him to family and friends and, of course, spoiling him rotten.

“The funny thing is they’ve spent years being the ones everyone watches on TV, and now they’re going to have their own little audience watching them!”

Lee and Keith are set to become grandparents again. (Credit: Instagram/lee_and_keith)

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Lee and Keith’s marriage and family life

Lee and Keith know a thing or two about the recipe for a happy marriage.

“We have no secrets. We never lie to each other,” Lee told New Idea in a 2023 interview.

“We’ve always been like that. You have to be best friends with the person you’re married to, someone you can tell everything to even if it’s embarrassing, upsetting or hurtful, you need to be able to.”

In a Facebook Q&A in 2020, Keith revealed that he loved “everything” about becoming a grandparent for the first time.

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“The anticipation. The excitement when she was born, and now having her and holding her and looking after her…

“Lucky I’m a young pa,” he joked.

Keith loves being a grandad. (Credit: Instagram/lee_and_keith)

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