When viewers think about the sweethearts of Gogglebox Australia, they automatically think about hilarious married couple, Lee and Keith.

The lovebirds, known for their loveable antics, have starred on Gogglebox since 2015. While they’re dedicated to providing the laughs on-screen, they are completely dedicated to each other and their family off-screens.

Keith and Lee in their 1985 wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

Lee and Keith said ‘I do’ in 1985, In classic 80s style, Keith rocked a moustache while Lee impressed with a high neckline and puffy sleeved gown.

A few years down the track in November 2024, the Gogglebox Australia legacy couple celebrated their 29th anniversary. Lee took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post with a collection of flashback photos.

“Happy anniversary 39 years it’s gone so fast best friends For Life,” she captioned the post.

While the Lee and Keith openly tribute their relationship on social media, they don’t often go into too many details. However, in February 2024, Lee did admit they were absolutely “best friends” and ‘soulmates.’

During their beautiful marriage, they have welcomed two children together, Shannon and Joel. They’ve even become grandparents!

Lee and Keith are also grandparents to two children. (Credit: Instagram)

Riley, 4, was the first grandchild to be welcomed into the family, with Darcy being welcomed into the world in October 2023.

The proud parents and grandparents love nothing more than sharing snaps of their beautiful family to Instagram.

Fans did have a scare when Lee suddenly shared a video of Keith recovering from an undisclosed illness in February 2024.

“I can’t feel my toes at the moment,” he admitted before adding, “everything is going A-OK.”

Thankfully, the reality TV star is now in good spirits. Channel Ten have confirmed Lee and Keith will return for Gogglebox Australia in 2025.

