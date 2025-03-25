Paul McCartney, 82, is known and loved for his time in The Beatles, where he played bass guitar and the piano as well as sharing songwriting and vocals with John Lennon.
Not only is he an incredible musician, but he is also a father to five children: Heather, Mary, Stella, James and Beatrice.
Speaking with The Telegraph in 2009, John shared, “I love being a dad.”
We have put together everything to know about Paul McCartney’s five children.
Heather McCartney
Paul first became a father in 1969 when he married Linda Eastman and adopted her daughter from a previous marriage, Heather, 62.
Sharing to his website in 2023, he reflected on fatherhood, “I’ve always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance if they seem to need it — but that was mainly when they were younger. Now that they are older, they’re guiding me!
“They don’t need so much guidance these days but if there’s ever a problem, I’m very happy to be the guy they come to … So, that’s largely the thing of being a dad. You’re just there to help, and I suppose have fun with — we do have a lot of fun. Now they’re older, we can have a drink together, for instance!”
Mary McCartney
Paul and his wife Linda welcomed their second child Mary McCartney, 55, in 1969 just before The Beatles were breaking up.
Mary currently works as a photographer, following in her mother’s footsteps, having her work displayed in galleries all over the world.
In 2020, she photographed Paul and Taylor Swift for the cover of Rolling Stones.
“I kind of became dad’s lockdown photographer during the first lockdown. I did the album cover for McCartney III,” Mary shared to CBS This Morning. “Dad was really sweet, he came up to me and he said … ‘I’d love you to take the picture.’ “
Stella McCartney
Paul and Linda welcomed their third child, Stella McCartney, 53, in 1971.
Stella has made a name for herself having become a fashion designer, designing her own clothes since she was 12.
In 1997, Stella was the creative director of Chloé and was later named the Vogue Fashion Awards Designer of the Year in 2000.
Stella met her husband Alasdhair Willis in 2003 and have since welcomed four kids, Miller, Beckett, Bailey and Reiley.
Speaking to TIME magazine in 2023, Stella spoke on being Paul’s daughter.
“As one of the first nepo babies, I had the privilege of choice,” she said. “I’m very aware of how lucky I’ve been.”
James McCartney
In 1977, Linda and Paul welcomed their first son James McCartney, 47, who has since gone on and followed in his father’s footsteps, collaborating with Paul on a number of projects.
In 2010, he released the EP Available Light and the following year released Close at Hand and The Complete EP Collection.
Later in 2013, he released his first full album, Me, which was co-produced by his dad and in 2016 released The Blackberry Train.
Beatrice McCartney
Beatrice McCartney, 21, was born in 2003 to his then-wife Heather Mills.
“She is a little beauty and we couldn’t be prouder,” the pair shared at the time.
During her childhood, and even now Beatrice lives a private life with a low-key lifestyle.
While speaking to The Guardian in 2015, Heather shared that Beatrice is not one for the limelight, “Beatrice hates fame and the whole limelight thing,” she said. “She wants to be a marine biologist, not a pop star.”