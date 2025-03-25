Paul McCartney, 82, is known and loved for his time in The Beatles, where he played bass guitar and the piano as well as sharing songwriting and vocals with John Lennon.

Advertisement

Not only is he an incredible musician, but he is also a father to five children: Heather, Mary, Stella, James and Beatrice.

Speaking with The Telegraph in 2009, John shared, “I love being a dad.”

We have put together everything to know about Paul McCartney’s five children.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use