As the most iconic band in history, The Beatles have remained a constant presence in pop culture

Advertisement

Now, it’s no surprise that the members’ life stories are being brought to the screen in four separate but interconnected biopics.

(Credit: Getty)

In 2024, director Sam Mendes announced that he will be directing four intersecting feature films on each member of The Beatles: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

There has been much excitement and speculation about the upcoming movies, and Ringo Starr himself has even spoken about the films, revealing he’s excited to see his past play out on screen.

Advertisement

“I’m excited that [Sam Mendes] has taken the madness of making four movies at the same time,” he told People in March 2025.

“My life as a lad, John’s life, Paul’s life, George’s life, I mean, it must interact in some way,” Ringo added. “There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there. So I’m excited to see what he does with it.”

The four movies are expected to land in cinemas sometime in 2027, and the ambitious project marks the first time The Beatles have granted the rights to their life stories and music for feature-length film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Sam Mendes said in a statement in 2024.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about The Beatles biopics so far.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PLAYING PAUL MCCARTNEY IN THE BIOPIC?

Whilst the cast of the upcoming Beatles movies is yet to be confirmed, rumours have continued to swirl.

Irish actor Paul Mescal, known for Gladiator II and Normal People, has long been suspected to portray Paul McCartney in one of the four Beatles films.

Advertisement

In December 2024, Gladiator II director Ridley Scott accidentally let slip that Paul would be taking on the role, telling The Hollywood Reporter that Paul’s upcoming schedule was hectic so he likely wouldn’t be able to star in Ridley’s next film.

“Paul is actually stacked up, doing The Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” he said.

Speaking on the rumours himself, Paul Mescal told Entertainment Tonight that “it would be an incredible story to be attached to.” adding, “It truly would be a dream come true.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

WHO WILL PLAY JOHN LENNON IN THE BEATLES BIOPIC?

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson has been rumoured to portray the role of John Lennon in the upcoming movie.

Harris addressed the subject with Variety in December 2024, saying, “ it would be amazing to do that.

He added, “I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2025, Harris addressed the rumours again, saying, “Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned.”

Advertisement

He added, “Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.”

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PLAYING GEORGE HARRISON IN THE BEATLES BIOPIC?

The actor taking on the role of George Harrison in The Beatles biopic has been a point of contention.

Both Charlie Rowe and Joseph Quinn’s names have been brought up in relation to George’s character.

Advertisement

Variety originally alleged that Charlie Rowe was attached to the film, but Deadline later stated it was Joseph Quinn who was in talks to play George.

Neither party has commented on the rumours as of yet.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO WILL PLAY RINGO STARR IN THE BIOPIC?

According to Ringo Starr himself, Irish actor Barry Keoghan will portray him in the upcoming movie.

Advertisement

Although Barry is yet to comment on the reports, Ringo revealed he thinks “it’s great” if the Saltburn star plays him.

“I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons,” Ringo told Entertainment Tonight in December 2024.

The drummer later told People, “I heard the guy who’s playing me was taking drum lessons, and I asked someone to tell him not to take too many.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use