As a member of one of the world’s biggest bands, Ringo Starr is no stranger to the spotlight.

But The Beatles drummer’s relationship with his wife, Barbara Bach, has remained largely private. Here, we take a look back at their romance.

(Credit: Getty)

ARE RINGO AND BARBARA STILL MARRIED?

Ringo Starr – born Richard Starkey – met actress and former Bond girl Barbara Bach on the set of Caveman in 1980, and the duo were surprised that they struck up such a strong connection.

Both parties had been married previously and didn’t think they would wed again, but they quickly realised that they wanted to spend forever together.

“We both had the same philosophy, neither one ever wanting to marry again,” Barbara revealed in a Playboy interview in 1981. “Quite honestly, I never thought I’d be so lucky, to fall so much in love that I’d want to do the whole thing over. My family was shocked.”

The couple tied the knot a year after meeting and they’re still happily married today.

Ringo opened up on their four-decade marriage in March 2025, telling People that there’s no secret to their long-lasting relationship.

“There’s up-and-down days, and sometimes I’m really stupid, and then we get over it,” he revealed.

Barbara echoed that sentiment, telling People in 2015, “I love the man, and that’s it.”

Ringo added, “There’s no escape … I think I love Barbara as much [today] as I did [when we met] — and I’m beyond blessed that she loves me and we’re still together.”

(Credit: Getty)

DOES RINGO STARR HAVE ANY CHILDREN?

Whilst Ringo and Barbara haven’t welcomed any kids together, The Beatles star is the father of three adult children from his previous marriage to Maureen Cox.

His first son Zak was born on 13 September 1965 and has followed in Ringo’s musical footsteps.

Likewise, Jason – born on 19 August 1967 – has also taken up a career in music.

Ringo’s youngest child, a daughter named Lee, was born on 11 November 1970. She currently works as a makeup artist and fashion designer.

“I have many blessings, family blessings, my children are blessings. I’ve got eight grandkids now and a great grandson. They’re all blessings,” he told the Manila Bulletin. “I’m an only child and I look around the table and I go what? All these people are related to me. It’s far out. And Barbara’s in my life, that’s another blessing.”

He added that fatherhood didn’t necessarily come easy to him.

“I learned from being a father that I could have been a better father,” he told the publication, admitting that he’s a better grandfather. “And I love being a grandfather because you can have all that fun and just give them back.”

(Credit: Getty)

