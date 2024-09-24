Even after thousands of years, the power of the roman empire continues to fascinate people. With some even going as far as to recreate it on film.

There have been countless movies loosely reiterating epic moments in history – but none have compared to that of Russell Crowe’s, Gladiator.

The 2000s Oscar-winning movie, directed by Ridley Scott, follows the downfall of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius who was betrayed by Commodus, the ambitious son of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Maximus once asked: “Are you not entertained?”

And it is clear audiences are still entertained 24 years later as a second instalment arrives later in 2024. With anticipation building for Gladiator II, we’ve done a deep dive to answer all your burning questions – including where you can watch the first film in Australia.

What is the plot for Gladiator II?

The second instalment of Gladiator will take place more than 20 years after the original movie. It is expected to follow a now-grown Lucius, the son of Lucilla, as he takes on Maximus’ legacy.

It has been reported Lucius will be fighting in the ring as his political ties haunt him. It was his birthright to ascend as a Caesar but decided to carry on Maximus’ legacy following his brave sacrifice.

As of yet, nothing has been set in stone regarding the plot for Gladiator II. The trailer for the second movie debuted at CinemaCon in mid-April, but it has yet to be revealed to an international audience.

Who is the cast for Gladiator?

Australian’s own Russell Crowe starred as Maximus in the first rendition of Gladiator. However, given the characters tragic end, he will not be returning.

The cast members returning however for the second film include Connie Nielsen, Spencer Treat Clarke, Dijmon Hounsou and May Calamawy.

Taking up the lead as Lucius is Hollywood favourite Paul Mescal. Joining him his Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

When does Gladiator II release?

Gladiator 2 has been scheduled to release in theatres on November 14, 2024.

Is Gladiator based on a true story?

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is loosely based on real events in ancient Rome. The film is accurate is some areas, it predominately took inspiration from the time.

Maximus Decimus Meridius was not a real person but was inspired by the Roman general Marcus Nonius Macrinus – a general, statesman and advisor during Marcus Aurelius’ reign from 161 to 180AD. The character was also believed to be inspired by Cincinnatus, Marcus Nonius Macrunis, Lucius Annaeus Seneca, Tiberius Claudius Pompeianus.

As for Commodus, son to Marcus Aurelius, he wasn’t a fair ruler, his lust for power was dramatised. He did however ascend the throne for a decade following his father’s death.

Where to watch Gladiator in Australia?

For fans itching to watch the second instalment, they can refresh their memory by watching Gladiator on Binge and Apple TV in Australia.

