Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off for 2025 with a few wildcard relationships already paired.
Returning for yet another season of love and drama are relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.
In the first week, the MAFS weddings will reveal which 2025 contestants have been paired together. In the first episode, viewers were treated to the bombshell that one couple had known each other from outside of the experiment.
As for what else is coming this season, fans will just have to be patient. But know, drama is always promised!
Below we’ve listed every couple on Married At First Sight Australia as they are revealed in 2025.
Lauren & Eliot
Viewers were introduced to Lauren and Eliot in the first episode of MAFS 2025. But with exceedingly high expectations for their desired partners, we question whether they’ll survive the experiment or not.
Carina & Paul
These 2025 participants expected to walk down the aisle to a stranger on Married At First Sight Australia, and yet, they had already gone on a date eight months prior.
Despite Carina asking for a new ‘husband,’ Paul is determined to win regain her trust and form a romantic connection.
Jamie & Dave
Each season, there is a particular couple that will become the MAFS sweethearts – and we think Jamie and Dave might just be it.
Being 6ft6” and covered in tattoos, Dave is often misjudged – but this gentle giant has a soft side! He has been matched with 28-year-old pocket rocket , Jamie also from Victoria.
Katie & Tim
Something tells us Katie and Tim’s run in the experiment won’t be very long.
Following their wedding, self-proclaimed “nice guy” Tim revealed to the producers he wasn’t feeling a “spark” given Katie wasn’t his type.
“I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette. Katie’s nothing what I normally go for,” he said.
Sierah & Billy
Nerves are put at ease once the pair meet each other down the aisle when Billy jokingly gets to one knee ecstatic to meet his bride.
The couple hit it off from the get-go and are looking to be one of the top contenders of the project!
Awhina & Adrian
Energy is high at the ceremony when it is revealed that both the bride and groom are twins!
Awhina is taken aback when Adrian jokes in the ceremony about having a 6-month-old – which turns out to be a dog and he jokes “Don’t worry – I don’t have kids,” unbeknown to him that the bride has a 6-year-old son.
Will Adrian be able to put his strong opinions of dating someone with a child aside?
Rhi & Jeff
Both Jeff and Rhi were shocked to walk down the aisle to find that they knew their partner previously! The second couple of the project who had previously dated their future beau.
Nerves were put at ease for the pair, who already know each other quite well.
Although their relationship is currently platonic, they are both open to seeing if the experiment can help them discover a deeper connection.
Ashleigh & Jake
Ashleigh was looking for a partner with quirks and Jake has delivered on that front.
Both have shared values for family and the desire to find the perfect partner to complement them.
The pair instantly click and show no signs of discomfort now they are by each other’s side!
Tony & Morena
Morena, 57, is looking for a second chance at love with family being of utmost importance, meanwhile Tony, 53, is looking for someone to share the important times with.
On their wedding day it is a match made in heaven when the pair lock eyes for the first time – the couple exchange heartwarming vows and quickly learn they share the same values when it comes to family.
Jacqui & Ryan
Bride Jacqui wants the full package, with a go-getter man who will take the lead. While, Ryan, a groom with a warrior mentality, wants a bride as good-looking as he is.
After a dip on the dance floor goes wrong, mortifying Ryan, Jacqui laughs it off and the pair seem to be hitting it off.