Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off for 2025 with a few wildcard relationships already paired.

Returning for yet another season of love and drama are relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.

(Credit: Nine)

In the first week, the MAFS weddings will reveal which 2025 contestants have been paired together. In the first episode, viewers were treated to the bombshell that one couple had known each other from outside of the experiment.

As for what else is coming this season, fans will just have to be patient. But know, drama is always promised!

Below we’ve listed every couple on Married At First Sight Australia as they are revealed in 2025.

