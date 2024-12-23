The twelfth season of Married At First Sight is upon us, and fans of the reality show are in for a treat in 2025.

Channel Nine have released the first trailer for the upcoming season, and it looks like next year will be every bit as intense and drama-filled as years past – maybe even more so.

The teaser trailer gives viewers a first look at some of next year’s Married At First Sight contestants, showcasing what kind of personalities we can expect to see on the show.

From excited screams to tears of sadness and everything in between, the video gives us the idea that MAFS 2025 will truly have it all.

Plus, in a world-first bombshell, one couple who already know each other will meet at the end of the aisle.

“I know him… can you believe that? He just stopped texting,” one bride tells a producer, adding, “I was in shock because… he ghosted me.”

Another bride says she went on the show to find a “Cam and Jules kind of love.”

Get ready for lots more drama. (Credit: Instagram)

As well as releasing the first-look trailer, Channel Nine also teased that the upcoming season will be “the most explosive series yet” featuring “moments never seen before in the history of the show”.

It was also revealed that there will be a brand-new twist added to the experiment called ‘Final Test Week’, which has never been done before.

The new challenge will put some of the season’s strongest couples to the test as they face their biggest hurdle yet, the age-old question: “Is the grass greener on the other side?”

In a statement about the 2025 season, Nine said the show “is certain to get Australia talking and falling in love with these new couples.

“With the unpredictable Dinner Parties and emotionally charged Commitment Ceremonies, prepare for laughter, tears and a whole lot of drama, as this season surprises with shock twists and turns.”

All three experts are returning. (Credit: Nine)

All three experts will once again be returning to the show in 2025, with relationship experts John Aitken and Mel Schilling, and sexologist Alessandra Rampolia, all coming back next year.

Married At First Sight will premiere after the Australian Open on Monday 27 January 2025 at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Will you be tuning in?

