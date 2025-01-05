Melissa & Bryce on their tumultuous MAFS story arc

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven were the most talked about couple of their Married at First Sight season and unfortunately, not for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Former radio host Bryce, 35, was slammed for what was deemed as gaslighting, toxic behaviour and even having a secret girlfriend before entering the experiment.

But according to the happy couple, viewers weren’t getting the full picture.

“The very first time we met we were in agreement we would be completely open and honest about everything in our lives,” Melissa, 35, reveals.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

“Bryce told me about the girl he was seeing prior, but when it was first introduced on camera, I had to be perceived to be shocked. It made me look like an idiot, but it wasn’t the case.”

Since then, however, they have proved viewers wrong by being the only couple from their season to get married (for real) and have children, twin boys, Levi and Tate, 3.

“They’re the most beautiful little boys,” Melissa gushes. “We’re lucky to have them.”

Bryce and Melissa with their twin boys. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

They walked away from the experiment the most blessed in their opinion, but that doesn’t mean their lives weren’t affected by participating.

“It’s had an impact on both our careers,” Melissa reveals. “I was in my job for 17 years and had to completely pivot. Reality TV changes people’s opinions of you.”

The newlyweds have just relocated to the Gold Coast, QLD for a fresh start, and while they appreciate where MAFS has taken them, they are also happy to step away from that life.

“We are doing a whole lifestyle and professional life reset,” Bryce says.

Advertisement

“We’re picking up the pieces again,” Melissa adds.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use