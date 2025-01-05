Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Melissa & Bryce on their tumultuous MAFS story arc

From villains to valentines!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven were the most talked about couple of their Married at First Sight season and unfortunately, not for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Former radio host Bryce, 35, was slammed for what was deemed as gaslighting, toxic behaviour and even having a secret girlfriend before entering the experiment.

But according to the happy couple, viewers weren’t getting the full picture.

“The very first time we met we were in agreement we would be completely open and honest about everything in our lives,” Melissa, 35, reveals.

bryce and melissa with other couples on married at first sight
(Credit: Channel Nine)
Advertisement

“Bryce told me about the girl he was seeing prior, but when it was first introduced on camera, I had to be perceived to be shocked. It made me look like an idiot, but it wasn’t the case.”

Since then, however, they have proved viewers wrong by being the only couple from their season to get married (for real) and have children, twin boys, Levi and Tate, 3.

“They’re the most beautiful little boys,” Melissa gushes. “We’re lucky to have them.”

bryce and melissa with their twin boys
Bryce and Melissa with their twin boys. (Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

They walked away from the experiment the most blessed in their opinion, but that doesn’t mean their lives weren’t affected by participating.

“It’s had an impact on both our careers,” Melissa reveals. “I was in my job for 17 years and had to completely pivot. Reality TV changes people’s opinions of you.”

The newlyweds have just relocated to the Gold Coast, QLD for a fresh start, and while they appreciate where MAFS has taken them, they are also happy to step away from that life.

“We are doing a whole lifestyle and professional life reset,” Bryce says.

Advertisement

“We’re picking up the pieces again,” Melissa adds.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement