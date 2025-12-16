There’s a reason why Aussies can’t get enough of Married At First Sight Australia. There are fights, feuds and every once in a while, a couple that makes you believe in love.

For ten seasons we’ve watched brides and grooms nervously meet one another at the altar, and though some of them were doomed to fail from the start (we’re looking at you Jessika Power and Mick Gould), some just made us swoon.

That said, the MAFS success rate isn’t exactly great.

Of the 82 matches made by the experts, only 10 have managed to go the distance and are still together. One of those couples are even legally married so it goes to show that a reality TV show can change lives.

So who are the lucky couples?

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr, season two

The low-key couple have gone the distance post-show. (Image: Channel Nine) (Credit: (Image: Channel Nine))

MAFS‘ longest-lasting couple met on the 2016 series and with the exception of a brief break up in 2017, they’ve been rock solid ever since.

As for the secret to their happy relationship, Erin says it’s because they keep their personal lives out of the public eye.

“I’m sure it infuriates a lot of people that they’re not kept in the loop because the nature of reality TV is you then go on to flaunt your whole life on social media,” Erin explained to fellow MAFS star Bella Frizza on her podcast, The D&M.

“I don’t think it’s normal. I know personally people who portray their relationship on social media as this fairy tale, who are some of the most miserable people I’ve ever met, in terms of relationships.”

Erin also revealed: “The Bryce I got the day that I met him is the Bryce I have today. He hasn’t changed at all. He is exactly who he is, and I’d like to think he feels the same about me.”

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson, season six

Cam and Jules are legally married and have two children.

When Cam first laid eyes on his match, the cricketer admitted that she wasn’t his physical type.

“I was way too short and Jules was red-haired, curvaceous, tall and I thought ‘This is a stitch up here!’ But once we met and sort of locked eyes, there was this comfortable warmness that came over and all the judgement went out the window,” he explained on The Babble podcast in September 2020.

He added: “We were able to put all that s— aside and see what’s actually on the inside and we fell in love that way.”

And it certainly worked! The couple were the MAFS 2019 golden couple and at their final vows Cam popped the question to Jules for real.

The pair tied the knot in November 2019 and welcomed their son Oliver Chase in October 2020. In July 2024, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Carter.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, season six

Martha and Michael share one child together.

2019 is MAFS‘ most successful year to date! Cam and Jules may have received most of the attention but Martha and Michael were the quiet achievers.

“I can definitely imagine my future with Michael,” Martha told TV WEEK in 2019.

“Our foundations are similar and we have strong family values.”

The lovebirds announced their engagement in December 2021, however, there was a pit stop a long the way – they welcomed their first child together little Lucius Brunelli in February 2023.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson, season eight

From strangers to meeting at the altar Bryce and Melissa are happy parents of twins.

When you think of MAFS 2021, arguably the biggest breakout stars were Bryce and Melissa.

The couple became the series’ most controversial couple and had numerous hurdles in their relationship. From Bryce ranking Melissa the fourth most attractive bride to constant rumours of his secret girlfriend, they weren’t exactly relationship goals.

But despite the challenges, Bryce and Melissa declared their love for one another, moved in together, started their own podcast, What Happens After…

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m in a loving, safe and committed relationship with Bryce, and I’m in love! And besides, I’m a grown woman – I would have walked away long ago if I didn’t feel safe,” Melissa told Woman’s Day in April 2021.

In July that year, the couple announced that they were not only engaged but also expecting twins. Levi and Tate were born 10 weeks early in October 2021 and the family-of-four are currently living in Melbourne.

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente, season eight

The 2021 intruders are still going strong!

Though they came late to the experiment as intruders in 2021, the spark was there from the get-go with Johnny and Kerry and the two had virtually no drama throughout the show.

After the show Kerry moved from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane to be closer to her man and the couple moved in with each other soon afterwards, but aren’t in a rush to get married for real or have kids.

“The amount of love we’ve received from the public has been absolutely amazing. The greatest compliment we’ve received is that our story has inspired people and given other hope,” Johnny told WHO in May 2021.

“We’re super proud of our story and we made ourselves really vulnerable so it’s great to get that feedback from people, that they’ve responded positively to us.”

In July 2022, they decided to walk down the aisle again, but this time for real. Kerry and Johnny announced their engagement via Instagram with a photo of the lovebirds on Sydney Harbour captioned “FOREVER 💍.”

In January 2023, the pair said ‘I do’ in a stunning ceremony in Brisbane with fellow MAFS cast Jules and Cam also in attendance. In June 2024, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Chloe.

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James, season 10

Evelyn and Duncan are one of the most surprising recoupling’s. (Image: Instagram)

Probably one of the most unexpected couples to exit season ten, given Evelyn and Duncan were ‘married’ to different people. Duncan was originally paired with Alyssa, while Evelyn was an intruder bride paired with Rupert.

While their relationship didn’t come into fruition until after the experiment ended, viewers could spot the sparks between them following a ‘couple swap’ episode. After months of speculation, the pair confirmed their status in an exclusive interview with 9Honey.

“Some of the warm fuzzy feelings happened in the stomach and I thought ‘what is this’ and then… one thing led to another,” Duncan confessed.

Evelyn meanwhile shared on Instagram: “Sometimes i come into a conscious state and it really makes me giggle how life works.. did I really sign up for an EXPERIMENT and walk out with this guy?”

With their relationship still in its early stages, compared to the other successful couples on MAFS, we cannot wait to see where this goes.

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo, Season 11

Ridge and Jade were MAFS intruders. (Image; Instagram)

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo came into the MAFS experiment later than the others, but they’re one of the longest-lasting couples of their season. The biggest hurdle they faced during the experiment was whether Ridge was ready to step up and become a father figure to Jayde’s daughter Victoria. Thankfully, he was, and now the trio have become an adorable little family who support eachother’s dreams and go on holidays together.

Aww!

Ellie Dix and Jonathan McCullough, Season 11

Ellie and Jono may not have been paired together but they seem like a perfect match. (Image: Instagram)

When Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough revealed they were together at the reunion, it sent shockwaves through the entire experiment. After all, Ellie had left the experiment early on after not finding a connection with her original partner Ben Walters. Meanwhile, Jono made it to final vows with Lauren Dunn the revelation that he had been texting Ellie put a spanner in the works.

While it was pretty dramatic at the time, Jono and Ellie still promise that nothing happened behind Lauren’s back.

A year on from the experiment, the pair are extremely happy together and Lauren has given them her blessing.

(Image: Instagram)

Clint Rice and Jacqui Burfoot are another successful couple who weren’t matched by the experts. Jacqui was originally paired up with Ryan Donnelly while Clint was paired up with Lauren Hall when her relationship with Eliot Donovan didn’t work out.

Clint and Jacqui connected after filming wrapped in 2024. Jacqui went to Tasmania and ended up staying with Clint for two weeks before relocating there in February 2025. The pair got engaged in April 2025.

Since then, the pair have revealed that they have plans to tie the knot and start a family.

“We haven’t set a wedding date yet, but we’re hoping it will be between January and March next year,’ she said as the couple sat on their couch together in Clint’s lavish Tasmanian home,” Jacqui said in a video on Instagram.

“”We’re actually ready for kids and babies. Personally, I want to get married before I get pregnant. I don’t want to be dealing with the drama of being pregnant and having a wedding dress be altered throughout my pregnancy. We’re very keen to get married ASAP.”

Rhi Disljenjovic and Jeff Gobbels, season 12

Jeff and Rhi are still happily together. (Image: Instagram)

When Rhi Disljenkovic saw Jeff Gobbells waiting for her at the end of the MAFS aisle, she was stunned. After all, the pair didn’t just know each other. They’d gone on a couple of dates in 2023, with their connection eventually fizzling out after a month.

However, from the moment they entered the MAFS experiment, they committed to the coincidental second chance and have been together ever since.

In May 2025, they moved in together, confirming the happy news to 9Entertainment.

“I know we did live together in the experiment, but [moving in outside] really just cemented our strong relationship. I think that was a big step for our relationship. We came out of the experiment, and in such a short space,” Rhi said.

“It was just really cool being able to pick out the stuff you want for your own apartment and really build a home together,” Jeff added.

With a new season of MAFS on the way for 2026, we can’t wait to see if there will be any more couples to add to this list!

