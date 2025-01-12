It is the best time of the year when we can mark the return of Married At First Sight Australia on our calendars – January 27, 2025 to be exact.
Channel Nine has once again hand picked a collection of unlucky in love participants for the thirteenth season of MAFS.
Relationship experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling return for another season to judge and guide the new participants as they hope to find a true love match. But it wouldn’t be a MAFS season with a sprinkling of drama and explosive dinner parties along the way.
So who are the brides and grooms marrying a complete stranger this year? Unfortunately, the network is yet to confirm which participants are matched but we finally know their identities.
Continue scrolling to discover the 2025 contestants for Married At First Sight Australia.
Adrian
30, NSW
Ashleigh
34, QLD
Awhina
30, WA
Billy
31, WA
Ryan
36, NSW
Lauren
37, QLD
Morena
57, VIC
Rhi
34, VIC
Sierah
31, VIC
Tim
39, VIC
Tony
53, NSW
Dave
36, Vic
Jacqui
29, NSW
Jake
30, WA
Carina
31, NSW
Eliot
35, QLD
Jamie
28, VIC
Katie
37, QLD
Jeff
39, VIC
Paul
30, WA