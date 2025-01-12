It is the best time of the year when we can mark the return of Married At First Sight Australia on our calendars – January 27, 2025 to be exact.

Advertisement

Channel Nine has once again hand picked a collection of unlucky in love participants for the thirteenth season of MAFS.

Relationship experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling return for another season to judge and guide the new participants as they hope to find a true love match. But it wouldn’t be a MAFS season with a sprinkling of drama and explosive dinner parties along the way.

So who are the brides and grooms marrying a complete stranger this year? Unfortunately, the network is yet to confirm which participants are matched but we finally know their identities.

Continue scrolling to discover the 2025 contestants for Married At First Sight Australia.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use