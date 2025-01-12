Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS 2025 is almost here! Meet the brides and grooms entering the experiment

Bring on the drama!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

It is the best time of the year when we can mark the return of Married At First Sight Australia on our calendars – January 27, 2025 to be exact.

Advertisement

Channel Nine has once again hand picked a collection of unlucky in love participants for the thirteenth season of MAFS.

Relationship experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling return for another season to judge and guide the new participants as they hope to find a true love match. But it wouldn’t be a MAFS season with a sprinkling of drama and explosive dinner parties along the way.

So who are the brides and grooms marrying a complete stranger this year? Unfortunately, the network is yet to confirm which participants are matched but we finally know their identities.

Continue scrolling to discover the 2025 contestants for Married At First Sight Australia.

Advertisement

Adrian

30, NSW

Ashleigh

34, QLD

Awhina

30, WA

Advertisement

Billy

31, WA

Ryan

36, NSW

Lauren

37, QLD

Morena

57, VIC

Advertisement

Rhi

34, VIC

Sierah

31, VIC

Tim

39, VIC

Tony

53, NSW

Advertisement

Dave

36, Vic

Jacqui

29, NSW

Jake

30, WA

Carina

31, NSW

Advertisement

Eliot

35, QLD

Jamie

28, VIC

Katie

37, QLD

Jeff

39, VIC

Advertisement

Paul

30, WA

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement