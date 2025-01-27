It’s supposed to be Married At First Sight Australia, but the new 2025 participants Paul and Carina already knew each other from outside the experiment.

When Perth residents say the dating pool is small, they aren’t kidding! Carina is a 31-year-old Digital Marketing Manager while French-born Paul is a 30-year-old Wellness Advisor.

(Credit: Nine)

Roughly eight months before the experiment, the newlyweds matched and went on a hike for their first date. But unfortunately, there wasn’t a second date.

“He ghosted me. Knowing that we have literally crossed paths, not gonna lie, I’m just so disappointed,” Carina said. “Perth is so freaking small.”

While Carina said the connection “fizzled” out, Paul told the MAFS producers he was going through a “rough patch” at the time, and “had to let her go” which felt like “a massive loss.”

Seeing Carina walk down the aisle was a moment of joy for Paul, who felt the universe was bringing them back together for a reason.

“It feels like the universe is giving us, giving me, this second chance,” he said.

(Credit: Today )

Unfortunately for the hopeful groom, Carina wasn’t so happy to see Paul at the end of the aisle.

“Am I going to get a different guy or what?” she asked the MAFS production member. “Is there another option?”

“I know him.”

Despite her rush to find another husband, Carina and Paul have been matched on MAFS 2025 with no other options hiding around the corner. But knowing she was the one who got away, Paul is ready to do whatever it takes to win her affection.

Starting with a heartfelt apology, and a confession to her parents. It may have been a rocky beginning, but there may be potential here.

