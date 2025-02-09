Married At First Sight Australia is known for its dramatics, and the 2025 season is no different with one groom shockingly exiting within the first week of the experiment.

The relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla have returned for MAFS’ 12th season, pairing a new set of 20 unlucky in love participants as they hope to find ‘the one.’

(Credit: Nine)

But it wouldn’t be Married At First Sight without a few arguments on the way to true love.

The 2025 season is also expected to truly test the couples as Nine has introduced ‘Final Test Week’ which will make or break the participants as it raises questions about their relationship and their commitment.

Below, we’ve listed all the participants and couples who have made a shock exit from the Married At First Sight Australia 2025 experiment. Continue scrolling to read.

Katie & Tim Katie and Tim were the second to exit the MAFS experiment in 2025, luckily, we held out no real hope for these two. From the wedding, Tim felt no “spark” given Katie wasn’t his usual type of woman. “I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette like… Katie’s nothing what I normally go for,” he said. When it came time for the couples to move in together, Tim opted out. He made a shock appearance at the dinner party, he promptly exited the party and returned home to Melbourne while Katie continued to participate in challenges. Tim and Katie officially exited the experiment during the first commitment ceremony of 2025. (Credits: Nine) Lauren & Eliot From the very beginning, Eliot made it very clear that if his new wife didn’t meet his long list of “non-negotiables,” he would leave. In the third episode of MAFS, Eliot kept his promise. “I definitely wanted someone younger than me. That was a non-negotiable,” he said. “I gave it the shot that I said I would based on the match,” he said moments before leaving the honeymoon – two days after the wedding. Advertisement

