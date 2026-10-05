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The Block’s Courtney reveals why she kept her real job and rooftop plans secret

Truths exposed!
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Courtney and Sev already have targets on their backs over their “unfair wins” and now, when their secrets are exposed this week, including Courtney’s real job as a construction-site manager, they rub their fellow Blockheads even more the wrong way.

“Every single contestant there was lying about what they do for work, including Lisa and Rosco,” Courtney reveals to TV WEEK. “Rosco has a lot of commercial construction experience. Adam and Jolene had huge experience.

Courtney and Sev on site of The Block.
Courtney and Sev are hit with rooftop terrace complaints. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I would pretend to not know words and Chantel would always correct me with the right terminology, which was interesting for an ‘activewear designer’. Lisa was always able to talk Sev’s interior design language. Everyone had experience, so I just assumed they knew the same about me.”

The share house also learns about House 4’s plan to get a rooftop terrace approved, with the fallout, they tease, setting the scene for the weeks to come.

“They all put in complaints,” Courtney says. “We definitely anticipated some objections coming our way, but it’ll be very interesting to see how it all unfolds.”

Will the backlash force Courtney and Sev to abandon the controversial idea – even though it could add value to their home on auction day?

The Block airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 9Now and the Nine Network.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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