The Block’s Courtney reveals why she kept her real job and rooftop plans secret

Courtney and Sev already have targets on their backs over their “unfair wins” and now, when their secrets are exposed this week, including Courtney’s real job as a construction-site manager, they rub their fellow Blockheads even more the wrong way.

“Every single contestant there was lying about what they do for work, including Lisa and Rosco,” Courtney reveals to TV WEEK. “Rosco has a lot of commercial construction experience. Adam and Jolene had huge experience.

Courtney and Sev are hit with rooftop terrace complaints. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I would pretend to not know words and Chantel would always correct me with the right terminology, which was interesting for an ‘activewear designer’. Lisa was always able to talk Sev’s interior design language. Everyone had experience, so I just assumed they knew the same about me.”

The share house also learns about House 4’s plan to get a rooftop terrace approved, with the fallout, they tease, setting the scene for the weeks to come.

“They all put in complaints,” Courtney says. “We definitely anticipated some objections coming our way, but it’ll be very interesting to see how it all unfolds.”

Will the backlash force Courtney and Sev to abandon the controversial idea – even though it could add value to their home on auction day?

The Block airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 9Now and the Nine Network.