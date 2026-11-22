The disappearance of Harold Holt was at the time – and still remains – an almost unbelievable event.

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Holt was the Prime Minister of Australia, a man who lived his life very much in the public eye, who just went for a swim at the beach one morning in December 1967, was never seen again and no body was ever found.

For years, it’s been one of the country’s greatest mysteries, spurring countless theories, conspiracies and even Aussie sayings… like saying you’re “doing a Harold Holt” when leaving a party early.

Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt skin diving at Portsea in 1966. Holt went missing the following year whilst swimming in the same area, and was presumed drowned. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This week on the ABC series I Was Actually There, the series reflects on the Harold Holt mystery.

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“I saw him swimming contentedly and calmly,” recalls Holt’s friend who was on Victoria’s Cheviot Beach when history was made.

“But then the surf suddenly built up. There was a lot of foam in the waves… the surf suddenly built up and took him.”

Told through the memories of those who helped search for the missing PM, his friends, family and those who just found themselves caught up in the events of the day, it’s still a mystery that seems surreal.

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“It was insane. Just incredible,” says I Was Actually There series creator and director Kirk Docker. “You know, the detective who first went down there, he thought the whole thing was a hoax.”

But it wasn’t and as those who were there on the beach or caught up in the story as days passed explain, it affected everyone very differently.

“Some of these people have never spoken about it,” Docker tells TV WEEK.

What are some of the conspiracy theories surrounding Harold Holt’s dissapearance

The submarine theory

In 1983, British journalist Anthony Grey released a book entitled The Prime Minister Was A Spy. In it, he alleged that Holt was a lifelong spy for the Chinese government and rather than passing away in a dangerous rip, he faked his own death. The book claims that he somehow boarded a Chinese submarine stationed off the coast and lived in Beijing for the rest of his life.

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While the book managed to cause a stir and create a theory that people still recount today, it was discredited by naval experts, historians and Holt’s immediate family due to factual errors.

One of the most compelling is that a submarine couldn’t have navigated the rocky reefs of Cheviot Beach without running aground or being seen.

Harold’s son Sam Holt. (Image: Dave May)

The CIA assassination theory

In the 1985 documentary The Harold Holt Mystery, a theory emerged which claimed that Holt could have been assasinated by the CIA due to his alleged plans to withdraw Australian troops from the Vietnam war.

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Holt had already formed a relationship with US president Lyndon B Johnson. Johnson had even come to Australia to show his support for Holt during the election. However, he was met with anti-war protestors who had an issue with Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam war.

The documentary claims that by 1967, the casualty rates had increased dramatically and the public unrest around Australia’s involvement had only grown.

“He was the one who, over time, was realising that we’d gone too far. He was not going to give any more troops,” said former Prime Minister William McMahon. “You knew then, from what Harold had said, that this was the end of the Australian contribution and probably our withdrawal from Vietnam.”

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The theory alleges that true, removing Aussie troops from the war would not have gone down well with President Johnson’s administration and hence birthed the conspiracy that the CIA assassinated Holt.

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Faked death thoery

According to some rumours, Holt faked his own death to run away with a mistress, who many believed to be a woman named Marjorie Gillespie, who was present at the beach on the day of his disappearance.

While Holt’s wife Dame Zara Holt confirmed years later that Holt had many extramarital affairs (including one with Gillespie), many have discounted this theory completely.

And, for the record, Gillespie went on to live a private life in Sydney until her passing in 2012, aged 94.

While mystery surrounds the disappearance of Australia’s 17th prime minister to this day, the official conclusion drawn after the initial police investigation and the 2005 coronial inquest was that Holt simply went for a swim, became caught up in dangerous currents and likely drowned.

Regardless, it’s fascinating to dissect the dissapearance that still captivates Australia.

You can watch I Was Actually There on ABC iView.

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