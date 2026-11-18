It would seem time is running out for the gangsters of Mobland. For those who are yet to watch the gangland drama on Paramount+, or are not up to date, prepare for spoilers below!

Despite his efforts to keep the Harrigan family on track, Harry (Tom Hardy) continues to fall short. It could be that he’s not the head of the crime family and therefore, doesn’t have as much sway as he thinks. Or – and more likely – their egos won’t allow logic and reason to enter the conversation.

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The cast of Mobland discuss season two

As the season finale of Mobland season two approaches, curiously titled “The Queen is Dead”, the Harrigans are in a bind. Kat McCallister (Janet McTeer) and her leading henchman Frankie – played by Johnny Flynn, who has made for a riveting addition to the cast – are closing in on their empire.

After forcing the Irish gangsters out of their Cotswolds home a few episodes ago, we now know that their real purpose wasn’t to slay them all in one fell swoop — although, they would’ve taken the chance if they could. It was to frame them by placing the deceased body of their own at the bottom of the lake. Now the police have swarmed in.

“We’re waiting now to step on stage for season three and we have no idea where the story is going,” Pierce told TV WEEK of what’s to come before season two began. “We have to be patient and secure in ourselves that we’ll receive something wonderful… and it always is at the pen of [writer] Jez Butterworth.”

Will Harry betray the Harrigans? (Credit: Paramount+)

After a tense standoff with Harry, in which he miraculously called Frankie’s bluff, he received a phone call from Kat. The conversation was the final piece of her plan as she thanked Harry for “what he’s going to do” before welcoming him to her side.

Meanwhile, Maeve (Helen Mirren) is circling like a hawk looking for a way to end Harry. She wants power but Harry is the man in Conrad’s ear. So she’s ordered Eddie (Anson Boon) to kill Harry.

“In terms of Maeve and Conrad, their relationship has fundamentally changed,” Helen says. “She was suspicious that Conrad has given up the game, their empire was crumbling and he just wanted to sit back and fish. But she has to be in the game, or I think, Maeve feels she’s dead.”

Who will die in the season two finale of Mobland?

Fans were quick to jump into a discussion online, theorising when death is coming to the Harrigans. With so much on the line, it would seem inevitable that someone is about to go. But who?

“Are any of us safe, let’s be honest?” Lara Pulver, who plays Bella Harrigan says with a laugh.

For better or worse, or even worse: Conrad and Maeve (Credit: Paramount+)

Harry : The Harrigan ‘fixer’ continues to outsmart those around him and is yet to meet someone as cunning as himself. But he’s always been worried about Kat McCallister, whose endless resources could bring them all undone. Meanwhile, psychopath teen Eddie has been given an almighty task by Maeve to kill Harry. It would seem unlikely to kill off the main character of the show, but then again, this is gangland war. Besides, it could be the only way he saves Jan (Joanne Froggatt) and Gina who won’t ever be same while he’s alive. Would he sacrifice himself to save them and the family he’s remained loyal to all these years?



: The Harrigan ‘fixer’ continues to outsmart those around him and is yet to meet someone as cunning as himself. But he’s always been worried about Kat McCallister, whose endless resources could bring them all undone. Meanwhile, psychopath teen Eddie has been given an almighty task by Maeve to kill Harry. It would seem unlikely to kill off the main character of the show, but then again, this is gangland war. Besides, it could be the only way he saves Jan (Joanne Froggatt) and Gina who won’t ever be same while he’s alive. Would he sacrifice himself to save them and the family he’s remained loyal to all these years? Jan and/or Gina: If the above is true and they’re never really safe, can we assume they’ll become a target to force Harry into changing sides? Gina was kidnapped in episode 9, but Frankie let her go. It was a surprising move considering Harry ordered the hit on Frankie’s own son. Meanwhile, Gina disobeyed Maeve’s orders to manipulate Harry into leaving, so now she’s out for blood. If she can’t get to Harry, she might go for his loved ones. A lot of fans have discussed the road ahead for Jan and it seems she either leathers up with a glock herself or suffer the evitable fate of becoming a victim to a war.

Can Harry and Jan ever find a way back to each other? (Credit: Paramount+)

Will a Harrigan die in Mobland?

Eddie : His ego pulls the trigger without thinking and is only alive because Harry tracked him down in Ireland, assassinated The Medusa and brought them home. Unfortunately, the Medusa’s son, aka “Mad Dog”, is seeking vengeance for his father’s death and Eddie is his target. If Eddie is watching Harry, will he realise who’s watching him? And will Paul rat out Eddie to Harry?



: His ego pulls the trigger without thinking and is only alive because Harry tracked him down in Ireland, assassinated The Medusa and brought them home. Unfortunately, the Medusa’s son, aka “Mad Dog”, is seeking vengeance for his father’s death and Eddie is his target. If Eddie is watching Harry, will he realise who’s watching him? And will Paul rat out Eddie to Harry? Maeve: She is diabolical in all the ways, which is why we love Helen Mirren and her brilliant acting talents. But given the title of the season finale is “The Queen is Dead”, we can’t help but wonder if its’ indeed referring to the matriarch of the Harrigan clan? Harry has already threatened her for putting Gina in harm’s way, so should he clue in to her plans with Eddie, he may, in his own words: ‘If you ever put my daughter in a dangerous situation again, I’ll just kill you.’ We wouldn’t say that’s a productive working relationship!

Eddie blackmailed Paul (Paul O’Donnell) into helping with his deadly plan. (Credit: Paramount+)

Conrad: He may be the head of the family but to gain control, you have to cut the head off the snake. This season, Conrad is slowly losing his grip on reality as his grapples with a form of brain atrophy. While he informed son Kevin of the condition, Conrad has kept it quiet from Maeve – that is, until he began hallucinating on a job. Will she betray her own husband and take the throne?

The theories are endless and the questions keep mounting. And we could be wrong – there are plenty of characters who could become collateral damage. But either way, we’re ready for what’s to come next in what has become one of the most addictive biggest shows of the year.

Mobland is available now on Paramount+