Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan star as crime bosses in Guy Ritchie’s newest crime drama series, MobLand.

If you’re a fan of the show, Woman’s Day has rounded up four things you didn’t know about MobLand!

IT WAS NEARLY A PREQUEL TO RAY DONOVAN

As fans around the globe continue to binge the hit Paramount+ series MobLand, many viewers might not realise the British crime drama was nearly a prequel to the American series Ray Donovan (2013-2020), starring Liev Schreiber.

Early in development, the series was an origin story for the titular character. Once Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan were cast though, The Donovans was reworked to become a standalone experience about two London crime families and their battle for worldwide dominance.

TOM HARDY PLAYED THE KRAY BROTHERS

In MobLand, Tom Hardy stars as the Harrigan gang’s most trusted fixer, Harry Da Souza.

As the Harrigan family’s conflict with the rival Stevenson gang intensifies, Harry’s job is to make sure a gang war doesn’t break out. MobLand isn’t the first time he’s played an English gangster. In 2015, he starred as the Kray twins in the film Legend, which followed the real life story of their gang, The Firm, which was considered one of the most feared gangs in the UK in the 1960s.

THIS IS PIERCE BROSNAN’S FIRST TIME PLAYING EVIL

After his four-film stint from 1995-2002 as the world’s most famous fictional spy James Bond, Pierce Brosnan’s more recent roles have been in hits like Mamma Mia! and Remember Me.

For MobLand though, he’s traded playing the hero for playing the ruthless crime boss, Conrad Harrigan. “People know me as James Bond and that will never go away, which is fine… but now it’s MobLand,” he told the LA Times.

Pierce is also hopeful the Harrigan family will return for a second outing in the future.

HELEN MIRREN’S ALREADY BEEN A CRIME MATRIARCH

While she’s best known for playing prominent figures like Queen Elizabeth II and Cleopatra, fans of action movies and crime dramas will know Helen’s no stranger to playing a crime matriarch, like her MobLand character Maeve Harrigan, who’s really pulling the strings in the gang.

She previously starred as gang boss and speed-demon Queenie Shaw in four Fast & Furious films, and has also played retired MI6 assassin turned contract killer Victoria Winslow in the 2010 action comedy film RED.

