New Netflix horror The Body digs into the dark side of school days and teenage friendship

As many people who went to all-girls high schools can attest, teenage girlhood can sometimes feel like a nightmare. But things take a much darker turn in Netflix’s new horror series The Body, when a Catholic girls dance team initiation goes horribly wrong. It’s the night of Halloween and it seems the girls have accidentally summoned up the Devil. Set in the early 2000s, this eight-part drama is a deliciously twisted trip back to the days of flip phones, Juicy Couture tracksuits and complicated mean-girl friendships. At the centre of it all are fearless team leader Anya (Kristina Bogic, Gracie Darling) and Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros), a social outcast desperate to earn her place among the girls. After that fateful Halloween night, they’re left trying to cover up what happened but, when the team members start experiencing prophetic visions, their small town spirals into mass hysteria. No one knows what is real or who to trust.

Anya’s forbidden love interest, Elise (Sara Boustany), and the other girls are caught in the fallout, as the series digs into the dark side of female adolescence, from sexual curiosity and body image to drugs, alcohol and the brutal hierarchy of school friendships. Thankfully, the cast’s own experience was a far cry from all the on-screen drama. “We clicked immediately,” Sara tells TV WEEK. “We had no friction and no hierarchy. Everyone was really perfect.”

Sofia Wylie had a different experience to the rest of the cast. (Credit: Netflix)

For Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), who plays Grace, the girl at the centre of the mystery, the experience was a little bit different. Often separated from the rest of the cast, Sofia found herself relating to Grace’s outsider status, thanks to her own upbringing.

“Because I was home-schooled, I wasn’t around other kids,” Sofia says. “I didn’t really know how to interact with people my age. Grace has that thing where she doesn’t really know how to interact with the girls, whether that’s because she doesn’t like them or she doesn’t feel like she belongs, I’m not 100 per cent sure. But I definitely related to that, and I was observing the cast more than actually interacting with them on set.”

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So, have the girls crossed a sinister line and is Grace truly possessed by the Devil? With a killer script, seriously satisfying styling and enough creepy visions to make you question everything, The Body is devilishly thrilling to watch.

The Body premieres November 11 on Netflix.