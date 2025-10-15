Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Let’s face it, Halloween has a sneaky way of creeping up on us. One minute you’re watching scary movies and the next you’re frantically Googling costume ideas the night before a party. But don’t panic: we’ve rounded up five pop culture-inspired costume ideas that you can order straight from Amazon. That means no battling crowded stores, no last-minute DIY disasters, and definitely no costume regret.

This list is all about iconic women in pop culture, from timeless movie stars to modern-day streaming queens. Whether you’re going for glam, quirky, or just downright comfortable, there’s something here for every vibe (and shipping deadline). You can go solo, pair up with a bestie, or rally a group for maximum Halloween impact. The best part? Some of these pieces are cute enough to work into your everyday wardrobe once spooky season ends.

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas to Shop in 2025

1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Audrey Hepburn Chic

A little black dress, pearls, and a chic updo, Audrey never goes out of style. This costume is perfect for an effortlessly classy look. Want something comfier? Swap the gown for a cute pajama set, a blue sleep mask, and fuzzy slippers to recreate Holly Golightly’s cozy morning glam (all available in this hand set). Either way, it’s iconic.

(Credit: Getty)

2. The Hocus Pocus Witches – Winifred, Sarah & Mary

Whether you’re teaming up with friends or flying solo, dressing as one of the Sanderson sisters is always a spellbinding choice. Amazon has full costumes for all three witches, and adding a broom ensures a full commitment to the bit.

(Credit: Disney)

3. Marie Antoinette – Sofia Coppola Style

Not your average historical look…this version of Marie Antoinette is pastel, playful, and straight out of a dreamy film scene. Think powdered wigs, heavy blush, corset-inspired dresses, and maybe even a cupcake or two as an accessory. You’ll look like you just stepped out of Versailles.

(Credit: Sony)

4. Emily in Paris – Très Chic with a Twist

Mix bold patterns, a statement beret, and a whole lot of confidence. Emily’s look is all about fashion-forward fun, and the best part is you can pull pieces from your own wardrobe, or snag Amazon items you’ll actually want to wear again. Très practical, très cute.

(Credit: Netflix)

5. The Princess Diaries – Mia Thermopolis Makeover Magic

It’s all about the transformation. You can go for pre-makeover Mia with glasses, a school uniform, and frizz (hello, dry shampoo volume), or post-makeover royal Mia with a tiara, gloves, and a classy dress (Our personal favorite). Either way, it’s a nod to every millennial’s favorite glow-up story and yes, the accessories do all the heavy lifting.

(Credit: Disney)

