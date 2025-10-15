Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
From Audrey Hepburn to Emily in Paris: 5 iconic Halloween costumes you can shop now

All Amazon Prime-friendly, and all totally worthy of a Halloween mic drop.
Let’s face it, Halloween has a sneaky way of creeping up on us. One minute you’re watching scary movies and the next you’re frantically Googling costume ideas the night before a party. But don’t panic: we’ve rounded up five pop culture-inspired costume ideas that you can order straight from Amazon. That means no battling crowded stores, no last-minute DIY disasters, and definitely no costume regret.

This list is all about iconic women in pop culture, from timeless movie stars to modern-day streaming queens. Whether you’re going for glam, quirky, or just downright comfortable, there’s something here for every vibe (and shipping deadline). You can go solo, pair up with a bestie, or rally a group for maximum Halloween impact. The best part? Some of these pieces are cute enough to work into your everyday wardrobe once spooky season ends.

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas to Shop in 2025

1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Audrey Hepburn Chic

A little black dress, pearls, and a chic updo, Audrey never goes out of style. This costume is perfect for an effortlessly classy look. Want something comfier? Swap the gown for a cute pajama set, a blue sleep mask, and fuzzy slippers to recreate Holly Golightly’s cozy morning glam (all available in this hand set). Either way, it’s iconic.

Actress Audrey Hepburn poses for a publicity still for the Paramount Pictures film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' in 1961 in New York City, New York.
(Credit: Getty)
Women's Summer Long Bodycon Dress - Casual Basic Club Party Sleeveless Tank Sheath Dresses

Long Bodycon Dress,
$33.40

shop now
Kilshye Princess Small Tiara Combs Princess Girls Crown Comb Crystal Costume Tiaras Hair Accessories for Kids

 Princess Small Tiara Combs, $12.34

shop now
ROFIFY Audrey Hepburn Style Faux Pearl Necklace Set Strand Ear clip or Stud Pin on Earrings for selection Wedding Inspired by Breakfast at T's for Women

Faux Pearl Necklace and earrings $47.43

shop now
Utopiat Audrey Styled Replica Holly Golightly Long Opera Gloves Accessories for Women

Long Opera Gloves,
$15.00

shop now

2. The Hocus Pocus Witches – Winifred, Sarah & Mary

Whether you’re teaming up with friends or flying solo, dressing as one of the Sanderson sisters is always a spellbinding choice. Amazon has full costumes for all three witches, and adding a broom ensures a full commitment to the bit.

still from Hocus Pocus
(Credit: Disney)
Disguise womens Sarah Sanderson Costume, Deluxe Official Hocus Pocus Sarah Dress Adult Sized Costumes, As Shown, Women s Size Large 12-14 US

Hocus Pocus Mary Deluxe Costume $102.01

shop now

Hocus Pocus Winifred Deluxe Costume $72.89

shop now
Disguise Women's Hocus Pocus Deluxe Mary Costume, Mary, Women's Size Plus (18-20)

Hocus Pocus Mary Deluxe Costume $105.91

shop now
JOYIN 55'' Witch Broom with Ribbons for Kids Halloween Witches Broomstick, Costume Parties, Photo Booth Accessory, Halloween Decorations

Witch Broom, $49.99

shop now

3. Marie Antoinette – Sofia Coppola Style

Not your average historical look…this version of Marie Antoinette is pastel, playful, and straight out of a dreamy film scene. Think powdered wigs, heavy blush, corset-inspired dresses, and maybe even a cupcake or two as an accessory. You’ll look like you just stepped out of Versailles.

marie antoinette
(Credit: Sony)
Marie Antoinette Wig Standard

Marie Antoinette Wig, $42.95

shop now
RareLove Classic Black Velvet 10mm Choker Necklace

Classic Black Velvet Choker Necklace, $12.88

shop now
CosplayDiy Women's Rococo Ball Gown Gothic Victorian Dress Costume

 Rococo Ball Gown, $174.98

shop now
NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush, Butta Together, 5 g

NYX Buttermelt Blush, $23.99

shop now

4. Emily in Paris – Très Chic with a Twist

Mix bold patterns, a statement beret, and a whole lot of confidence. Emily’s look is all about fashion-forward fun, and the best part is you can pull pieces from your own wardrobe, or snag Amazon items you’ll actually want to wear again. Très practical, très cute.

Emily in Paris
(Credit: Netflix)
Allegra K Women's 2 Piece Skirt Set Plaid Tweed Blazer Button Down Long Sleeve Jacket Mini Skirt Sets

Tweed Skirt and Blazer Set, $83.99

shop now
Chapeau Tribe Classic Stretchable Wool French Beret

Classic Wool French Beret, $13.00

shop now
DIUY Quilted Leather Crossbody Bags for Women Trendy Ladies Shoulder Purse Satchel HandBag with Chain Strap

Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag, $69.33

shop now
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick 297 Red Passion

L’Oréal Paris Satin Lipstick, $12.49

shop now

5. The Princess Diaries – Mia Thermopolis Makeover Magic

It’s all about the transformation. You can go for pre-makeover Mia with glasses, a school uniform, and frizz (hello, dry shampoo volume), or post-makeover royal Mia with a tiara, gloves, and a classy dress (Our personal favorite). Either way, it’s a nod to every millennial’s favorite glow-up story and yes, the accessories do all the heavy lifting.

Princess Diaries
(Credit: Disney)
Women Strapless Jacquard Prom Dress A Line Corset Knee Length Cocktail Frock Embroidery Satin Evening Party Gown

A Line Corset Frock, $43.81

shop now
ONLYZILLA Retro Classic Oval Sunglasses for Women and Men Small 90s Style

Retro Classic Oval Sunglasses, $28.00

shop now
Didder Silver Crystal Tiara Crown Headband Princess Elegant Crown with combs for Women Girls Bridal Wedding Prom Birthday Party

Silver Crystal Tiara, $30.28

shop now
Maxell® HP-100 On-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Black

Headphones with Microphone, $21.44

shop now

