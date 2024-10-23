Every time the spooky season comes around, our favourite celebrities serve up an array of shocking, sexy, scary, and hilarious looks.
Some of the best offenders over the years have been Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, and of course, perhaps most committed of all, the Kardashian-Jenners.
By the time October 31 comes around, the heat turns up in Hollywood. It’s so much fun watching the stars clamour for the coveted title of best dressed while we wear Kmart dinosaur onesies or angel wings from our year 10 school production.
Their unlimited budgets mean the gore is as good as movie magic, the makeup can transform them from a beauty to a gross zombie, and some costumes are so well made that they’re more runway-ready than scary.
So, get out some popcorn and tread carefully through this round-up of the most iconic Halloween offerings.
Delta Goodrum
Delta took ‘just go as yourself’ to a whole new level!
She dressed up as her character Nina Tucker from Neighbours holding up her Ramsey Street sign.
Tammy Hembrow
Tammy dressed herself and her kids up as Marvel characters. I mean Wolf’s Iron Man helmet is extremely impressive.
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky
Someone didn’t get the memo – monster or nurse? Elsa and Chris went with two very different costumes for Halloween, and we wonder if they didn’t discuss costumes beforehand…
Reece Witherspoon
This Legally Blonde inspired pre-Halloween snap from Reese Witherspoon may be a throwback, but the spirited share already has us rethinking our costume.
Reese captioned this nostalgia inspired photo, “MOOD on Halloween… 👻🔮☠️🎃.”
Heidi Klum
The queen of Halloween! Heidi Klum stuns everyone every Halloween when she transforms herself into something unrecognisable. Let’s just say I don’t think many will ever come close to beating this Jessica Rabbit.
Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber
Did this costume lead to his role as Elvis in the new Priscilla movie? Possibly.
Or possibly this accidentally manifested Kaia to date the other Elvis actor, Austin Butler after she and Jacob called it quits. Who knows! Regardless a funny coincidence.
Hailey Bieber
Mrs Bieber might’ve just nailed this iconic and very loved Britney costume.
Harry Styles
I mean, an iconic singer dressed up as an iconic singer. Yes, please!
Harry broke the internet when he showed up to the Casamigos Halloween party in a custom Gucci Dodgers uniform, a replica of the one Elton wore while performing at Dodger Stadium in 1975.
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch
I mean, they perfected all costumes that require a blonde, a red head and a brunette but this is my favourite.
Sylvia Jeffreys & Peter Stefanovic
Sylvia Jeffreys, Peter Stefanovic, and their boys took on Anthony Wiggle, Red Hot Chilli Pepper, Scar Face Claw, and Christiano Renaldo.
Sylvia shared, “This shambolic Halloween effort is brought to you by an eleventh hour trip to Partyland and some BIG chilli energy. Happy #Halloween, everyone! 👻 🎃.”
Snezana Wood
Sam Wood posted this picture of his wife Snezana and his girls before they went trick or treating.
Robert Irwin
Robert Irwin wore this Loki costume, and on Instagram he wrote, “Happy Halloween from a couple of variants 🐊.”
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie shared this adorable picture of August as her little monster.
She wrote, “🎃 👻… wonder what they are talking about..”
Micheal Clarke
The stalking figure in this picture is in fact Micheal Clarke with his witchy daughter Kelsey.
Tammy Hembrow
One of the cutest ghosts we’ve ever seen! Tammy dresses her kids as adorable ghostbusters… Who you gonna call?
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and baby Grace connected to their inner hippies this halloween.
Benji & Zoe Marshall
Zoe and Benji Marshall dressed to impress this Halloween!
2 bumble bees and 2 stormtroopers aren’t the usual matching family costume but we think it may become a thing!
Emily Symons
Emily and her son Henry dressed up as the classic Ghost Brothers.
David Campbell
As expected David Campbell, his wife Lisa, and their three children went all out for the spooky holiday.
Hamish & Zoë Foster Blake
Zoe dressed up as a spooky witch this Halloween and Hamish, well, he was just Ken.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr shared this couples costume with her husband, Evan Spiegel as Frankenstein and his wife on her Instagram.
“Spooky Season 🕸👻🕸,” she captioned the snap.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is never here to play when it comes to Halloween. In the lead up to H day (it may as well be called Heidiween), the model teased a terrifying video ahead of her big reveal.
Watch her terrifying video, if you dare, below.
Heidi Klum’s insanely creepy Halloween 2021 video
Jamie Lee Curtis
The iconic actress dressed up as her mum Janet Leigh’s iconic Psycho character Marion Crane for the premiere for Halloween Kills We think Janet would have been proud.
Billie Eilish & Winnie Harlow
The singer went as a crab, while model Winnie dressed up as a siren for Doja Cat’s Halloween-themed birthday party.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper looked completely unrecognisable in this Pinhead costume from Hellraiser. The Savage singer wore her impressive get up for her annual Hottieween party… so of course, it had to be a sexy take on the horror character.
Doja Cat
Why didn’t we think of dressing up as Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire before? But Doja is a visionary. The singer wore her genius idea for her 26th birthday party.
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Do you think getting engaged meant forever? Think again because the newly engaged Travis and Kourtney have taken things to an even higher level by bonding themselves together with handcuffs for their sexy take on the iconic punk rock couple, Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
If you’re wondering what is off about the pictures, you’re not alone. Turns out Travis is so committed to the role that he covered up his famous tattoos.
“Throw away the key,” he aptly captioned his post.
Guy Sebastian
The Sebastian family decided to be 50 per cent cute and 50 per cent terrifying, but they look like they had so much fun.