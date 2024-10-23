  •  
The best horror movies to watch this Halloween and where to watch them in Australia

Get ready for a spooky night in.
Here in Australia, we don’t go quite as hard as America when it comes to Halloween. And to be honest, it kind of sucks.

We want to bring out the fake spider webs and skeletons to decorate our homes and carve pumpkins into scary lanterns. Instead, we’ll just have to settle for having a Halloween movie marathon instead.

Here’s our pick of the best horror movies to get you in the spooky Halloween mood.

Talk to Me

Apple TV+

This Australian made film began going viral on social media a year following its release in 2023, and it’s clear to see why.

A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They all became hooked on the high-stakes party game, until it goes too far and unleashes a supernational entity.

This film isn’t all hype either, numerous viewers reviewed the film, writing it was “an absolute masterpiece,” “terrifying” and “haunting.”

Stream Talk To Me on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Scream

Binge

Since it’s 1996 release, Scream has been declared the mother of slasher films, enticing even horror-movie haters to watch the movie.

The first film followed small-town teenagers who become victims of a psychotic killer. For four movies, the storyline followed its protagonist Sidney into adulthood, while viewers attempt to uncover the killers identity before its revealed.

The Scream franchise now has six movies – with the seventh expected to arrive in 2026 – plus, a television series.

The cast includes Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and Rose McGowan, with Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera leading the two most recent films.

Stream Scream now on Binge with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Halloween

Netflix

Everyone knows the name Michael Myers, but only horror-movie fans know the harrowing story. After being imprisoned for 15 years, Michael escapes and returns to his hometown in Illinois to look for his next victim.

The first film released in 1978, with Jaimie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode 40 years later in 2018.

Halloween (1978) is available for streaming on Stan in Australia.

Meanwhile, the 2018 iteration is available for streaming on Netflix.

Invisible Man

Apple TV+

After escaping an abusive relationship, architect Cecilia (played by The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss) is stalked and tormented by an unseen entity.

Prepare for a lot of jump scares and screams.

Stream Invisible Man on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Insidious

Stan

Luckily for horror fans in need of a binge watch, the first four Insidious chapters are available for streaming

The first film (2011) see’s parents take on drastic measures when their son is possessed by a malevolent entity. While they believe it to be over, in the second film (2013) the family realise evil isn’t so easily taken down.

The third and fourth films follows gifted psychic Elise Rainie.

Insidious is available on Stan in Australia.

nightmare on elm street

Nightmare On Elm Street

Apple TV+

While Nightmare On Elm Street doesn’t have the graphics that modern horror films do, the fear is real as a group of youngsters from LA are terrorised by the razor-clawed monster invading their dreams, Freddy Krueger.

This is a Halloween classic that can’t be excluded from the marathon!

Stream Nightmare On Elm Streeton Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

