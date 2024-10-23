Here in Australia, we don’t go quite as hard as America when it comes to Halloween. And to be honest, it kind of sucks.

Advertisement

We want to bring out the fake spider webs and skeletons to decorate our homes and carve pumpkins into scary lanterns. Instead, we’ll just have to settle for having a Halloween movie marathon instead.

Here’s our pick of the best horror movies to get you in the spooky Halloween mood.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use