‘He’s yours now’: Kate Mulvany recalls the heartfelt message Sam Neill gave the cast of My Brilliant Career

There’s no doubt the world is still grieving the enormous loss of Sam Neill.

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An industry icon and acting gift, the New Zealand-born made connections far and wide, with tales of his influence heard around the world. He sadly passed away in July, 2026. But for the cast and crew of My Brilliant Career, Sam’s presence has never felt stronger than it does right now.

Ahead of the release of My Brilliant Career on Netflix, the mini-series based on Miles Franklin’s beloved 1901 novel and the famous 1979 film starring Sam and Judy Davis, TV WEEK spoke with Kate Mulvany on how the Jurassic Park star and her beloved friend showed his support.

From Harry, with love

My Brilliant Career follows Sybylla Melvyn, a spirited woman defying the conventions of 1900s Australia. Determined to become a writer, she resists societal expectations to marry, instead pursuing a path of independence. But love and a line-up of quirky characters will bring many challenges.

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Kate, who plays socialite Augusta in the Netflix drama, has known Sam for many years. The friends starred alongside each other in The Twelve and have remained close. It was via Kate that Sam received updates on the new adaptation and gave his nod of approval for the show that will likely reach a new generation of fans.

“I got in touch with Sam when I got the role of Augusta and said, ‘Hey, guess what? I’m playing your aunt!’” Kate tells TV WEEK with a laugh. “He was so thrilled by the project and wanted to know all the gossip. He would send me texts asking what was happening and who was being cast.”

Upon the announcement that Christopher Chung (Slow Horses) would be playing Harry Beecham (originally played by Sam in the film), Kate says he sent a message of congratulations and support.

“He had some beautiful words for him [Christopher],” she says. “It was basically: ‘He’s yours now’ and it was such a warm thing for him to do. It’s heartbreaking to know that he won’t get to see the series.”

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The 1979 film of My Brilliant Career catapulted Sam and Judy to success.

Logies and the loss of Sam Neill

Kate wasn’t aware of any conversations regarding Sam making a cameo in My Brilliant Career, but says his presence was often felt on set – and forever will be when it comes to the literary classic.

The same can be said for the TV WEEK Logie Awards where Sam has won three awards in total. In 2026, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer is nominated for Best Drama Program, as well as Sam for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

“Sam loved the Logies and being among people, and celebrating our industry,” Kate says with a smile. “He also did such a beautiful job with Colby [in The Twelve] and took that character in a direction he was proud of. He championed new voices and really took people under his wing.”

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Kate and Sam starred together in The Twelve. (Credit: Foxtel)

So too, it seems, does Kate. The actress, who has starred in an array of dramas such as Secret City, Fighting Season and The Clearing, is thrilled to see co-star Philippa Northeast shine bright as Sybylla in My Brilliant Career.

“She is a superstar,” Kate says. “I can’t wait for the world to see her in this role and it’s a privilege for me to witness it. One of the gifts of this industry is watching people blossom. Pip has an energy that draws you in and you want to be part of it.”

My Brilliant Career triumphs

As Augusta, Kate is playing a character wildly different to others that have come before. From the rich costumes and environment of that time period, the character flies off the screen with tenacity.

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Augusta is unconventional and unruly in My Brilliant Career. (Credit: Netflix)

“Augusta comes with her own kind of gust,” Kate says. “She comes in with energy and there’s something so joyous about that.”

Although, trying to keep up with the pace of Augusta was a challenge at times. The production was filmed in South Australia with much of it took place among the bushland and sweeping plains.

“It’s set in 1901 Australia so even if they go for a stroll, it’s across a vast distance and Augusta wears a lot of gowns and corsets; her hair is all over the place,” Kate says with a laugh. “There’s a lot of running through fields and they danced for entertainment, so it was quite physical! There’s nothing like doing multiple scenes of a bush dance to remind yourself to get to Pilates or the pool!”

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Kate was in awe of Philippa’s performance during filming. (Credit: Netflix)

However, one scene involving oysters may have given them the boost they needed! Perhaps just not in the way they expected.

“There’s a scene where Pip and I have to eat oysters and when you’re shooting you don’t just eat one – we ended up eating about 50 of them between us,” Kate recalls. “They were real oysters, on the first day of the shoot, first thing in the morning. I called Pip later that night and said, ‘I’m wide awake!’ because they contain zinc and potassium. So, I think they gave us a lot of energy to get through!”

My Brilliant Career is available August 13 on Netflix

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