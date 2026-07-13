Sam Neill dies at 78: Family shares ‘sudden and unexpected’ loss of screen icon

Award-winning actor Sam Neill has passed away, aged 78.

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The sad news was confirmed by his family on Monday afternoon in a statement on the New Zealand actor’s Instagram account.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July in Sydney, Australia,” the statement began.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

Sam will be remembered for his spectacular contribution to television and film. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

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The family shared that his passing was “sudden and unexpected”, however they took solace in the fact that “Sam remained cancer free” at the time of his death.

“They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care,” the statement continued.



“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

The Twelve actor revealed that he was suffering from a rare blood cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in his memoir in March 2023. While he initially struggled to find a treatment that worked, he started a highly-personalised immunotherapy treatment called Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell [CAR T-cell] therapy.

In April this year, Sam shared with 7 News that he was officially cancer free after a five-year battle with the stage-three cancer. He shared his good news in the hope that one day these treatments will be available to anyone who needs them.

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Sam Neill will be remembered for his spectacular contribution to film and television, across Australian and international titles. Some of his most memorable roles include Harry Beecham in My Brilliant Career, Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park and Brett Colby SC in The Twelve.

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park’, 1993. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images) Sam Neill in The Twelve. (Image: Binge)

Sam has won three TV WEEK Silver Logies throughout his career, and is currently nominated for the 2026 TV WEEK Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

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Sam is survived by his four children.

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